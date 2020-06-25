Productivity Tools

You'll Never Need to Buy Another Pen Again

The Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen is a collaboration between Italian design stalwarts.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every entrepreneur worth their salt needs a highly-functional deskspace. It doesn't hurt if it's aesthetically pleasing, too. From the top tech to productivity and organizational tools, an entrepreneur's desk is an extension of themselves. Whether you're looking to level up your remote or in-person office, the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen is both an attractive and practical addition.

An inkless pen ensures you won't smudge your writing or ever run out of ink, and it also means you'll never need another pen again. This pen has an Ethegraph tip that contains no lead or graphite, giving you complete control over your writing, drawing, and creating, without having to worry about ink stalling or running dry. The Forever pen is a collaboration between Italian companies NAPKIN® and Pininfarina, establishing a bridge between classic and modern that is reflected in the pen's aesthetic. The wooden body is bolstered by an aluminum shell while the wood Kauri Millanario Riva 1920 insert gives it a functional, attractive stand that will look great on your desk. Just like your ideas, this pen will never run dry and never fail when you have documents to sign, missives to write, or designs to sketch. And if you've made efforts to go green, here's one more success to add to your list. 

Give your desk a functional, everlasting upgrade — and maybe gift one to a recent grad while you're at it. Better late than never. Normally $129.95, the Forever Pininfarina Cambiano Inkless Pen is on sale now for 49 percent off at just $64.99.

