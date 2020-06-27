Photography

Perfect Your Photography Skills with 20 Online Courses for $40

This course bundle can take you from novice to pro.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Perfect Your Photography Skills with 20 Online Courses for $40
Image credit: William Bayreuther

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Photography is a fun pastime but only the best can actually make a career out of it. If you can gain membership in that elite group, you'll be happy to know the median salary for photographers in the U.S. is a healthy $65,000. That's $65,000 per year to explore the world, set your own hours, and capture the world's beauty.

If you've got a knack for taking photos but aren't sure how to take it to the next level, check out The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle, available now for just $39.99.

This massive 20-course, 119-hour bundle is taught by Chris Parker, a professional photographer with 30 years of experience. He's photographed thousands of portrait sessions, hundreds of weddings, and is a lifelong user of Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. He knows what it takes to make it as a pro photographer and, in these courses, he'll show you, too.

These courses cover a wide range of topics. You'll learn how to succeed at wedding photography, how to photograph in different lighting, and how to change your style throughout the changing seasons. Additionally, you'll take a deep dive into Photoshop, Lightroom, and GIMP, with a number of hands-on projects and tutorials to get you intricately familiar with each platform. Even if you've never worked with them before, Parker gives you a beginner-friendly introduction before ramping up to specific tools, presets, and projects. You'll even get a crash course in web design and developing a seamless, productive workflow. Finally, there's a course on Photoshop for entrepreneurs so even if you don't have time to launch a complete photography business, you'll know how to use Photoshop for branding initiatives and marketing.

Whether you want to elevate your photography hobby into a professional career or just nourish your hobby, this bundle is a great investment. The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Photography

Make Your Brand Stand Out with a One-Month Free Trial to Shutterstock

Photography

Smart Tips for Equipping Your Photography Business, Whether You're on a Budget or Not

Photography

Meet Nick Onken, the World Traveler Behind the 'GQ Style' Photos of Some of the Biggest Brands, Celebrities, and Entrepreneurs on the Planet