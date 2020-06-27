Perfect Your Photography Skills with 20 Online Courses for $40

June 27, 2020 2 min read

is a fun pastime but only the best can actually make a career out of it. If you can gain membership in that elite group, you'll be happy to know the median salary for photographers in the U.S. is a healthy $65,000. That's $65,000 per year to explore the world, set your own hours, and capture the world's beauty.

If you've got a knack for taking photos but aren't sure how to take it to the next level, check out The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle

This massive 20-course, 119-hour bundle is taught by Chris Parker, a professional photographer with 30 years of experience. He's photographed thousands of portrait sessions, hundreds of weddings, and is a lifelong user of Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom. He knows what it takes to make it as a pro photographer and, in these courses, he'll show you, too.

These courses cover a wide range of topics. You'll learn how to succeed at wedding photography, how to photograph in different lighting, and how to change your style throughout the changing seasons. Additionally, you'll take a deep dive into Photoshop, Lightroom, and GIMP, with a number of hands-on projects and tutorials to get you intricately familiar with each platform. Even if you've never worked with them before, Parker gives you a beginner-friendly introduction before ramping up to specific tools, presets, and projects. You'll even get a crash course in web design and developing a seamless, productive workflow. Finally, there's a course on Photoshop for entrepreneurs so even if you don't have time to launch a complete photography business, you'll know how to use Photoshop for branding initiatives and marketing.

Whether you want to elevate your photography hobby into a professional career or just nourish your hobby, this bundle is a great investment.