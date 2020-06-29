This Highly-Rated App Gives You A Personalized Health and Fitness Plan and It's On Sale

June 29, 2020 2 min read

At the start of quarantine, you likely had lofty goals of working out constantly, eating healthy, and getting into the best shape of your life because there wasn't much else to do. Turns out that was more easily said than done. Summer is already upon us but that doesn't mean you can't finally get in shape and develop healthy habits for the future. With the help of BetterMe, you can get into the best shape of your life without killing yourself at the public gym or spending big on a trainer.

BetterMe is a home and diet program that is designed to meet all of your personal training needs. Whether you want to lose a little weight, get on a healthier diet, drink more water, or raise your workout performance level, BetterMe has your back. With personalized sets of exercises and plans to help you get in shape faster and a personal coach feature that gives you professional guidance and support, BetterMe takes you on a weight loss journey that is unparalleled in any app. You can even target specific parts of your body to lose weight or tone up no matter if you have a home gym or just a tiny studio apartment to work with.

BetterMe also gives you access to a massive community with articles, tips, tricks, and answers to all of your health and fitness questions. The program offers a water tracker and step counter to ensure you're staying on track and has low-impact workouts like yoga and walking for whenever you're feeling a little stiff. They even help you pick out meals that fit your goals and show you how to prepare them with video recipes.

If the features haven't sold you, consider that is has a 4.5-star rating on more than 88,000 App Store ratings. And unlike with a gym membership, you can get a lifetime subscription today for just $39.99. You can also get a 1-year subscription for $19.99 and a 3-year subscription for $29.99.