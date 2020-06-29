Personal Health

This Highly-Rated App Gives You A Personalized Health and Fitness Plan and It's On Sale

BetterMe offers at-home workout and dietary plans for just $20
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Highly-Rated App Gives You A Personalized Health and Fitness Plan and It's On Sale
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

At the start of quarantine, you likely had lofty goals of working out constantly, eating healthy, and getting into the best shape of your life because there wasn't much else to do. Turns out that was more easily said than done. Summer is already upon us but that doesn't mean you can't finally get in shape and develop healthy habits for the future. With the help of BetterMe, you can get into the best shape of your life without killing yourself at the public gym or spending big on a trainer.

BetterMe is a home workout and diet program that is designed to meet all of your personal training needs. Whether you want to lose a little weight, get on a healthier diet, drink more water, or raise your workout performance level, BetterMe has your back. With personalized sets of exercises and nutrition plans to help you get in shape faster and a personal coach feature that gives you professional guidance and support, BetterMe takes you on a weight loss journey that is unparalleled in any app. You can even target specific parts of your body to lose weight or tone up no matter if you have a home gym or just a tiny studio apartment to work with.

BetterMe also gives you access to a massive community with articles, tips, tricks, and answers to all of your health and fitness questions. The program offers a water tracker and step counter to ensure you're staying on track and has low-impact workouts like yoga and walking for whenever you're feeling a little stiff. They even help you pick out meals that fit your goals and show you how to prepare them with video recipes. 

If the features haven't sold you, consider that is has a 4.5-star rating on more than 88,000 App Store ratings. And unlike with a gym membership, you can get a lifetime subscription today for just $39.99. You can also get a 1-year subscription for $19.99 and a 3-year subscription for $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Health

This App Is Like Peloton and Headspace in One — And It's Just $29

Personal Health

Is Your Posture Impacting Your Productivity? This Might Be the Solution.

Personal Health

The Protein Bar Game Is Going Vegan