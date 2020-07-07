Ecommerce

This eCommerce Platform Might be the Easiest Way to Sell Your Products Online

Sellfy makes creating and operating your online store easier than ever.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This eCommerce Platform Might be the Easiest Way to Sell Your Products Online
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

E-commerce is a booming industry. Back in 2015, e-commerce store revenues averaged an increase of more than 230 percent over the first three years of operation. As e-commerce has become even more normalized and in-demand, those numbers are likely even higher today. However, to run an e-commerce store efficiently, you need the right tools and technology. If you're just getting started and want to launch your business on a budget, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal on Sellfy's Online Store Builder.

Sellfy is an all-in-one e-commerce solution that has been featured on Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, and more as a key player in this quickly-expanding industry. Their 'Starter Plan', which is currently on sale, comes with all of the necessary components for selling both physical and digital products, subscriptions, and supports up to $10,000 in sales per year with 0 percent transaction fees. With this plan, it's incredibly easy to get your store up and running in as little as five minutes with complete customization and unlimited product support. 

Most importantly, Sellfy makes life easy for your customers, too. With buy now buttons, a simple shopping cart, PayPal and Stripe payment options, and mobile optimization, Sellfy makes the customer experience as seamless as possible. Plus, Sellfy offers built-in marketing tools like discount codes and promotional experiences to keep your customers hooked.

On the business side, Sellfy provides simple yet powerful analytics tools to understand your store's performance, like which products are selling, and what your customers want more of. These metrics are key if you want to continue to grow your business.

These days, you truly don't need to break the bank to launch an online store. Sellfy's Starter Plan offers a custom domain and is available today on sale. Get a one-year subscription for 73 percent off $228 at just $59.99, a two-year subscription for 78 percent off $456 at just $97.99, or save the most by grabbing a three-year subscription for 80 percent off $684 at just $129.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ecommerce

Learn How to Earn Thousands by Selling on Amazon with This $30 Course

Ecommerce

Self-Made Millionaire Matt Clark Shares How to Build Your Own Ecommerce Company

Ecommerce

Want to Retire Early? Do This One Thing.