This eCommerce Platform Might be the Easiest Way to Sell Your Products Online

July 7, 2020 2 min read

E-commerce is a booming industry. Back in 2015, e-commerce store revenues averaged an increase of more than 230 percent over the first three years of operation. As e-commerce has become even more normalized and in-demand, those numbers are likely even higher today. However, to run an e-commerce store efficiently, you need the right tools and . If you're just getting started and want to launch your business on a budget, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal on Sellfy's Online Store Builder.

Sellfy is an all-in-one e-commerce solution that has been featured on Entrepreneur, TechCrunch, and more as a key player in this quickly-expanding industry. Their 'Starter Plan', which is currently on sale, comes with all of the necessary components for selling both physical and digital products, subscriptions, and supports up to $10,000 in sales per year with 0 percent transaction fees. With this plan, it's incredibly easy to get your store up and running in as little as five minutes with complete customization and unlimited product support.

Most importantly, Sellfy makes life easy for your customers, too. With buy now buttons, a simple shopping cart, PayPal and Stripe payment options, and mobile optimization, Sellfy makes the customer experience as seamless as possible. Plus, Sellfy offers built-in marketing tools like discount codes and promotional experiences to keep your customers hooked.

On the business side, Sellfy provides simple yet powerful analytics tools to understand your store's performance, like which products are selling, and what your customers want more of. These metrics are key if you want to continue to grow your business.

These days, you truly don't need to break the bank to launch an online store. Sellfy's Starter Plan offers a custom domain and is available today on sale. Get a one-year subscription for 73 percent off $228 at just $59.99, a two-year subscription for 78 percent off $456 at just $97.99, or save the most by grabbing a three-year subscription for 80 percent off $684 at just $129.99.