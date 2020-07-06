Are You a Leader? Don't Underestimate the Importance of Developing This One Skill.

July 6, 2020 2 min read

When you think of , you may think of confidence, expertise, or experience. You may not necessarily think of . And yet, emotional intelligence (EQ) accounts for nearly 90 percent of what sets high performers apart from their peers with similar technical skills and knowledge. Additionally, according to a CareerBuilder survey, 71 percent of employers value EQ over IQ because employees (and decision-makers) with high emotional intelligence are more likely to stay calm under pressure, resolve conflict, and treat co-workers with empathy.

All of this is to say that if you want to be the best leader you can be, working on your EQ is extremely valuable. The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle is designed to help you do just that.

This ten-course bundle was created to help you become not just a better leader, but a better human being by improving your self-awareness, understanding how to navigate personality styles, developing empathy, and more. The courses are led by Robin Hills, an emotional intelligence coach, trainer, and facilitator with more than 35 years of experience. His company, Emotional Intelligence 4 Change, is recognized internationally for its expertise in training, personal development, and business coaching.

Here, you'll get an introduction to emotional intelligence before delving into more specific subjects. You'll learn how to manage conflict more effectively, deconstruct different personality types to manage them better, develop emotional resilience to manage stress better, and much more. Of course, there are also courses focused on self-expression and self-awareness, helping you to become the most effective leader you can be and build more productive, more collaborative relationships.

