Franchise Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | July 27: How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems

Join us as our experts discuss real-world applications for both franchisors and franchise owners to improve their training systems to grow faster and save money and time along the way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | July 27: How to Scale Your Training with Video and Learning Management Systems
Image credit: damircudic | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this installment of our Franchise series, learn how to leverage the most efficient technologies with the franchise industry's best practices to take your brand education to the "Zenith Franchise Level". 

In this webinar, Franchise experts Rick Grossmann is joined by special guest Kevin Campbell from Kevin Campbell Films to discuss real-world applications for both franchisors and franchise owners to improve their training systems to grow faster and save money and time along the way.

Key Takeaways:

  • How to grow your franchise faster
  • Saving money and time through efficient technologies
  • How to improve your training systems to improve your brand education

Register Now

Rick Grossmann has been involved in the franchise industry since 1994. He franchised his first company and grew it to 49 location in 19 states during the mid to late 1990s. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and primary trainer focusing on franchise owner relations and creating tools and technologies to increase franchisee success.

Rick had the honor of working with his mentor, Erwin Keup, as a contributing Author for the 7th edition of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise Bible published by Entrepreneur Press. Mr. Grossmann has been chosen as the new Author of Franchise Bible and his 8th Edition was released worldwide in January of 2017.  He currently serves as an executive coach and strategist for multiple franchise clients.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar | June 29: The Future of Business and Franchising: Strategies for Momentum and Growth

Franchise Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar: Become a Stronger Leader With These Proven Tactics

Franchise Crisis Management Series

Free Webinar: Technology and Tools That Make Your Business More Profitable and Easier to Run