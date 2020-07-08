Linkedin

LinkedIn Adds Audio Recording Option to Help With Name Pronunciation

Record up to a 10-second clip of your name being pronounced and add it to your profile for others to hear.
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Sometimes you encounter a name and aren't quite sure the best, or the preferred way it's expected to be pronounced. LinkedIn decided to fix this problem for all its users by adding the ability to upload audio as a feature of each profile.

The audio recording feature was announced by Joseph Akoni, a product manager at LinkedIn. On the LinkedIn Blog, Akoni explained, "Ever seen someone's name in writing and find yourself not totally sure how to pronounce it correctly? Correct pronunciation is not just a common courtesy — it’s an important part of making a good first impression and creating an inclusive workplace. That’s why we decided to provide a feature that gives you the option to share how to pronounce your name."

For now, the ability to record a pronunciation is limited to the LinkedIn iOS and Android apps, it won't be available to desktop users, at least for now. Full details of how to save an audio recording on either Android or iOS are available at the LinkedIn help center. On the same help page it states that recordings must be no longer than 10 seconds and it recommends holding your phone about four inches from your face, speaking slowly, and limiting background noise as much as possible.

Once a recording is saved, a small speaker icon should appear to the right of your name on your LinkedIn page. Clicking that plays back the recording, and everyone now has a way of easily finding out how you like your name to be pronounced should they ever speak with you directly.

If you don't have the option to record audio, don't worry, LinkedIn is slowly rolling out the feature globally "over this next month," so it should appear soon. It's also optional, so if you have an easy-to-pronounce name or enjoy people struggling to decide how to pronounce your name, just let them keep on guessing.

