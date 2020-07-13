This $19 Budgeting Tool Can Keep Your Personal and Business Books in Shape

July 13, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you run a multinational corporation or you're a solopreneur, personal accounting is still an essential part of your life. Business owners often have more complicated tax burdens than employees and must make even greater efforts to separate business and personal . Sometimes, that's easier said than done. Rather than drown in receipts and documents, let iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker do the heavy lifting for you.

iFinancer offers intuitive, easy-to-use solutions for any budget. This personal budget planner simplifies managing your finances by putting everything in a single place. If you're a contractor, you can keep track of your multiple income streams, sort them into groups, and get a better look at how that income is being managed. At the same time, you can track each of your expenses and calculate how much you spent on specific categories each month.

If you're planning for a major purchase or simply trying to rein in your budget, iFinancer makes it easy to budget, sending you alerts when you're about to exceed your budget. You can set any limit or expected monthly spend, expected monthly earnings, and expected monthly savings and iFinancer will track your goals in real-time to ensure you're meeting all of your financial goals. It's a single financial manager to clearly report all of your incomes and expenses and help you manage your money more effectively than ever.

Get yourself on financial track. iFinancer Income & Expense Tracker is normally $30 but you can save 36 percent off when you get it for $19 now.