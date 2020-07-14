Financial Management

Get on Track to Become a Certified Financial Analyst with This Helpful $40 Online Prep Course

Knowing finance can help your business venture run more smoothly.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get on Track to Become a Certified Financial Analyst with This Helpful $40 Online Prep Course
Image credit: Pixabay

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Anybody can start a business. Not everybody can scale a business to reach its fullest potential. Entrepreneurship takes a lot of guts, some specific expertise, and a heap of leadership skills. But one especially helpful ingredient is a financial education. Finance is the lifeblood of every business and understanding concepts like cash balance, working capital, and being able to create financial models is extremely valuable to an entrepreneur. Knowing how to manage your finances well right from the launch of your business can help you maximize efficiency and reduce waste, helping you to reach your goals faster.

In The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle, you'll get the financial education you need to get on track to become a Certified Financial Analyst, which can be a big boost on your entrepreneurial journey.

This nine-course, 23-hour bundle is designed to teach you everything you need to know to pass the CFA Level Exam. The courses are led by James Forjan, Ph.D. and CFA, who has taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years. Forjan knows what it takes to become a financial analyst and he can help get you up to speed.

Here, you'll learn ethics and professional standards, key principles in microeconomics and macroeconomics, gain an understanding of corporate finance, and much more. You'll learn quantitative methods, how to perform financial analysis, and demystify financial reporting. Additionally, there are courses on portfolio management, fixed income, equity investments, derivatives and alternative investments, and more.

Before you know it, you'll have the kind of financial literacy to make your new business venture leaner and more efficient than you could have imagined. Get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for just $39.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
Learn how to get your own business launched with our on-demand start-up course. Whether your ready or just thinking about starting your own business, get started for free with our first 3 lessons and receive a personalized 1-page business brief.
Get Started For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Financial Management

The Future of Finance: Trends, Strategies, and Predictions

Financial Management

How a Frantic Phone Call During the Great Recession Led Patrick Brewer to Building Companies Aimed at 'Removing Financial Anxiety From the World'

Financial Management

The Basics of Financial Planning