Get on Track to Become a Certified Financial Analyst with This Helpful $40 Online Prep Course

July 14, 2020 2 min read

Anybody can start a business. Not everybody can scale a business to reach its fullest potential. Entrepreneurship takes a lot of guts, some specific expertise, and a heap of leadership skills. But one especially helpful ingredient is a financial education. is the lifeblood of every business and understanding concepts like cash balance, working capital, and being able to create financial models is extremely valuable to an entrepreneur. Knowing how to manage your finances well right from the launch of your business can help you maximize efficiency and reduce waste, helping you to reach your goals faster.

In The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle, you'll get the financial education you need to get on track to become a Certified Financial Analyst, which can be a big boost on your entrepreneurial journey.

This nine-course, 23-hour bundle is designed to teach you everything you need to know to pass the CFA Level Exam. The courses are led by James Forjan, Ph.D. and CFA, who has taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years. Forjan knows what it takes to become a financial analyst and he can help get you up to speed.

Here, you'll learn ethics and professional standards, key principles in microeconomics and macroeconomics, gain an understanding of corporate finance, and much more. You'll learn quantitative methods, how to perform financial analysis, and demystify financial reporting. Additionally, there are courses on portfolio management, fixed income, equity investments, derivatives and alternative investments, and more.

Before you know it, you'll have the kind of financial literacy to make your new business venture leaner and more efficient than you could have imagined. Get The All-In-One CFA Level 1 Exam Certification Prep Bundle for just $39.99 today.