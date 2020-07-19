Productivity

This All-in-One Business Platform Lets You Provide Custom Service to Anyone

Sellful provides you with tools to run an effective business in one place.
This All-in-One Business Platform Lets You Provide Custom Service to Anyone
Image credit: Nathan Dumlao

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know that customization and personalization are everything in 21st-century business. The world is full of companies that do extremely unique things and, as such, have unique needs and wants from their partners. You may even find that some clients' needs simply can't be met on a single platform.

You need to expand your own business and get creative just to service some of your more important clients. When that happens, what if you actually don't need to seek out a half-dozen different technology providers and get a bunch of quotes? Sellful is a business platform designed to help make it easy.

Sellful is an all-in-one business software created to help you do anything from building simple websites to creating complex workflows to automating your entire business in just a few clicks. With Sellful, you can manage email and social media marketing, create invoices, run payroll, build unique landing pages, set up entire shops for clients, and much more. Depending on your plan, this extensive tool combines a website builder, online shop, CRM, ERP, marketing, memberships, invoicing, appointments, online courses, project manager, and point of sale functions in one platform, allowing you to give truly custom service to all of your clients.

The native CRM helps you keep track of customers, lead gen tools help you collect emails and phone numbers from customers, membership programs identify your more loyal customers, while the native POS app helps you manage inventory, coupons, sales, and more in one place. Sounds like a lot? It is.

Whether you're looking for solutions to grow your own company or to better accommodate your partners and clients, Sellful is unmatched in what it can deliver. Sellful has a number of plans available for businesses of all sizes, all of which are lifetime subscriptions. All of them are currently available at significant discounts, so it's worth trying out sooner rather than later.

