Help Protect Your Entire Company from Hackers with This Incredible VPN Deal

July 19, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

is paramount for entrepreneurs. Your business's data and information are crucial in helping it scale, and the last thing you want is that proprietary information falling into the wrong hands. Especially with more businesses operating remotely right now, a can go a long way in protecting employee and company data. If you're looking for an affordable yet reliable option, it's worth checking out VeePN.

VeePN is an all-in-one security platform that offers all of the essential features expected of any high-quality VPN. That includes unlimited traffic and bandwidth, of course. VeePN supports blazing-fast connection speeds that can help ensure your team isn't derailed by slow security measures. VeePN has military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and strict no-logging policy that means you're truly anonymous while you're using the service. (Not even VeePN can see your activity.) It also incorporates DNS Leak prevention, curbing any possibility of data or identity theft.

VeePN also has access to more than 2,500 servers in 48 locations around the globe, allowing you and your employees to bypass geographical restrictions while traveling. The seamless server switching lets you jump between servers in various locations or access P2P optimized servers while you're working with especially sensitive information. If there ever is a security breach, VeePN's kill switch automatically cuts all connections to keep your data protected.

VeePN has a number of plans available for businesses of different sizes. If it's just you, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $19.99. Alternatively, you can get support for five devices for just $24.99, or support for ten devices for just $29.99. You can also get support for ten devices for just three years instead of the lifetime subscription for $25.99. You can't lose with any of these massive discounts, and you certainly can't lose by adding some extra protection to your business.