This Massive Professional Sound Effects Library Is Now 25 Percent Off

According to a Hubspot study, 54 percent of people want to see more video content from their favorite brands. That likely explains why 87 percent of marketers now say they use video as a tool. But while you probably don't have any difficulty understanding where video comes from, have you ever stopped to think about the audio on marketing videos? Licensing fees make it hard to just go out and use a Tom Petty song for your video ads.

Instead, marketers use stock audio and sounds, like you'll find from Soundsnap. Soundsnap is a professional online sound library trusted by the likes of Disney, HBO, CBS, Pixar, and many more, the company says. They're twice the size of other platforms, offering unlimited downloads of more than 282,000 sounds. (With more being added every week!) These sound effects are all royalty-free, so you can use them as much as you'd like and in just about any capacity. Whether you're creating video ads for your brand, creating an app, or even directing an independent film or community theater production, Soundsnap will come in handy. Their searchable library is easy to use and only contains the highest-quality sound effects from sound designers and recordists with Hollywood pedigrees. Their current designers have worked on films like Black Swan, Baby Driver, The Dark Knight, and more.

Add some sound to your marketing and your life. A one-year subscription to Soundsnap Stock Audio & Sounds is normally $199 but you can save 25 percent off now when you sign up for just $149.99.

