Simplify and Unify Your Marketing Strategy With This $20 Tool

July 30, 2020 2 min read

Convenience is everything in . Customers—especially ones shopping online—have no shortage of options when it comes to retailers. As an entrepreneur, it's your job to make sure your operations and marketing are making it as easy as possible for potential customers to learn about your products and buy them. Automating marketing is a great way to save time and money, but it can complicate things for customers.

That's why mPonics was created. This straightforward marketing automation system is a central hub of tools you need to help your small business thrive. With mPonics, you have a CRM, email management, SMS management, workflow automation, and more all in a single hub. The integrated AI advisor uses lead source prediction to predict where your most valuable leads will come from, helping you to plan campaigns, while the interactive CRM helps you stay organized and manage your leads and prospects in one simple system.

With mPonics, you can launch email campaigns to current and potential customers, validate your brand with social media campaigns, create personalized SMS campaigns, and more. Then, you can use the surveys and analytics features to gather feedback and improve customer engagement, loyalty, and brand awareness across all of your marketing channels. Automation simplifies everything, shortening the amount of time it takes to build and schedule campaigns on email, SMS, and social media. mPonics even has a conference room tool to help your team stay connected and on task while working remotely.

mPonics offers all of the automation tools you need with none of the complications. Right now, you can get lifetime access to a Standard Plan for just $49.99. Alternatively, a two-year plan is just $19.99, while a one-year plan is just $9.99.