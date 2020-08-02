business analysis

Learn Business Analysis From a Seasoned Pro for Just $35

This eight-course bundle could be your guide to a new career.
Learn Business Analysis From a Seasoned Pro for Just $35
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Business is all about efficiency. Becoming an efficient business with limited waste takes time and, more importantly, data. Gathering data is one thing, knowing what to do with it is another. Not everybody knows how to analyze data and draw the best insights from it. That's why businesses trust business analysts to help make data-based decisions to make companies run better and scale faster.

Business analysts make great money, and you can learn what it takes to become on in The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Aschenbrenner.

Jeremy Aschenbrenner is a veteran business analyst with more than 1,000 completed projects. He's worked in health care, telecommunications, trucking, consumer goods, financial services, and many more industries, helping businesses reach success.

In this eight-course, 38-hour bundle, Aschenbrenner will give you an introduction to business analysis and the tools you need to help optimize business processes. You'll take a deep dive into flowcharts, using real-world examples to understand how process maps can fundamentally change your perception of a business and help it run more smoothly. You'll learn how to use data to identify and define problems within a business and how to conduct strategic analyses using business analysis. You'll also take a look at Agile, one of the top project management methodologies today and plan a complete project on your own. Before you know it, you'll have the skills you need to analyze and optimize a business from within.

Elevate your career and earning potential by becoming a business analyst. The Exclusive Business Analysis Certification Bundle with Jeremy Aschenbrenner is available now for just $34.99.

