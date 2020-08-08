Restflix Is Netflix for Getting Better Sleep and It Might Change Your Life

August 8, 2020 2 min read

Everybody needs their beauty but entrepreneurs even more than most. Americans report a dramatic drop in quality of life when they're unable to get a full night's sleep, and entrepreneurs can't operate at the high level they need to make their businesses succeed when they're exhausted. If you're struggling to sleep through the night, it may be time to give Restflix a try.

Restflix is a streaming service designed to help users fall asleep faster and stay asleep through the night. It uses a proven called binaural beats to harness the brain's responsiveness to sound and help create a meditative, restful state. You can play more than 20 live channels that feature soothing sounds, bedtime stories, guided meditations, and much more, all of which are designed to gently ease you into a full night's sleep.

Restflix offers unlimited video and audio with no interruptions, helping you to overcome insomnia, tinnitus, night-time anxiety, and hit each day with greater energy and vigor. It's available on all major platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

Even if you're not having trouble sleeping, Restflix can be a valuable tool to help you relax and develop a healing meditation practice.

The good news is that the reviews back up what it claims to do, too. Restflix has earned perfect 5-star ratings on both the Google Play Store and App Store because it really works. You don't have to struggle to sleep each night and drag through each day. Get the best sleep of your life with Restflix. Right now, you can save big. Get 40 percent off a one-year subscription at just $29.99, 50 percent off a two-year subscription at $49.99, or 59 percent off a three-year subscription at $59.99.