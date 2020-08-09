Digital Marketing

Learn Facebook Ads, SEO, Google Analytics, and More in this $40 Digital Marketing Bootcamp

Plus, YouTube, Reddit, Mailchimp, and Amazon, too.
Image credit: bongkarn thanyakij

2 min read
In 2018, an estimated 1.8 billion people worldwide purchased products or services online, amounting to $2.8 trillion in global e-retail sales. Projections suggest that the total amount of sales will grow to $4.8 trillion by 2021. That's an enormous sum, of course, and it's the primary reason why anyone who runs a business should have an online presence and some expertise in digital marketing.

In short, digital marketing is the act of using online technologies like social media, display ads, and more to reach audiences and convert them into buyers. In The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle, you'll learn what it takes to grow your business online by diving into said technologies.

This 12-course bundle offers a comprehensive overview of some of today's most important platforms for digital marketing. You'll get a beginner-friendly introduction to the Duopoly—Facebook and Google—the two largest advertising platforms in the world in which you'll learn how to create ads and promote them to specific audiences to attract new customers and retain existing ones. You'll also get a crash course in search engine optimization (SEO), learning how you can attract organic traffic through search engines.

You'll explore retention marketing techniques like email marketing with beginner-friendly ESP (email service provider), Mailchimp, and push notifications. And you'll even delve into slightly newer and trending advertising mediums like Reddit, LinkedIn, and YouTube. There's even a course on building and promoting an ecommerce business through Amazon specifically rather than building your own shop. 

No matter what your business does, it's important to have a strong digital marketing infrastructure. These courses will help you develop an omnichannel digital marketing strategy that may help your business scale. Right now, you can get The 2020 Full Stack Digital Marketing Certification Bundle for just $39.

