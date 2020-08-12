FinTech

Dive into FinTech with This 7-Course Quantitative and Algorithmic Trading Bundle

Get a special deal on these courses today.
Image credit: energepic.com

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Financial tech has become more accessible and consumer-friendly over the past decade. Now, you don't have to work on Wall Street to have access to the most sophisticated financial algorithms or technical analysis, you just have to have a nose for numbers and a willingness to work.

If you're interested in learning how to improve your stock trading strategies, it's time to look into quantitative trading, and QuantInsti's® Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is the perfect place to start.

QuantInsti® is a pioneering institute that provides educational and technological resources for Quants, Traders, and Developers. Their course creators are market practitioners with a combined experience of more than 40 years in financial markets, who know how to use today's top available tools and technology to get the highest returns on your trades.

In this seven-course bundle, you'll delve into the world of quantitative and algorithm trading, exploring some of the top technologies in the field, from Python and machine learning to IBridgePy. You'll learn how to use algorithm trading to program computers to make certain trading actions in response to varying market data. You'll learn how to use machine learning to ensure that your algorithms are improving over time and learning from mistakes and successes. And you'll learn how to trade on different markets and employ different strategies using Python. There's even a course dedicated to helping you ace a Quant interview if you decide you'd like to work in fin-tech.

Quantitative and algorithmic trading doesn't have to be reserved for professionals. Start improving your trading strategy today when you get QuantInsti's® Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle. While it was once on sale for $49, you can get it for a limited time at just $29.99.

