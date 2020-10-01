Workplace Diversity

4 Reasons Why Diversity in the Workplace Makes You a Better Leader

A well-balanced, diverse team strengthens your company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Reasons Why Diversity in the Workplace Makes You a Better Leader
Image credit: monkeybusinessimages | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Leadership and Performance Development Strategist
home menu_book
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To be an effective leader, taking the time to evolve through personal development courses and programs is highly productive and incredibly beneficial. It doesn’t just result in your own growth and improvement: It trickles down to benefit the teams you lead and positively influences the organization you work with.

However, no matter how many courses you take, life experience is often the biggest and most influential contributor to what you learn and, why you learn it.

There is a famous quote by Confucius that says: “If you’re the smartest one in the room — then you are in the wrong room.” The meaning of this quote infers that mentorship and diversity are imperative to expanding your knowledge and improving yourself as you strive to reach your personal potential. After all, if everyone in the room is thinking the same way, has the same beliefs, or likes the same things, what benefit does it have for those in the room? It certainly doesn’t improve one’s ability to be innovative or think critically.

Related: The Myriad Benefits of Diversity in the Workplace

Diversity in the workplace results in a multitude of organizational benefits all the way down from the C-Suite to the entry-level employee. In your role as a leader, embracing and nurturing diversity among your team and colleagues will ultimately result in your ability to lead more effectively, compassionately, and successfully.

Here are four reasons why diversity in the workplace makes you a better leader.

You’ll discover the power of multiple points of view

Because a diverse workforce is comprised of people from different cultures, different beliefs, and different backgrounds, they are most likely going to have different experiences, skills, and abilities. As a leader, you will have an opportunity to observe and learn from these differences and, discover a multitude of new and effective ways to implement ideas and take action. Having multiple points of view will help expand your understanding of your team, your customers, and your organization. 

You’ll improve the way you think

When everyone thinks the same, it becomes more difficult to think “out-of-the-box” and you can often get stuck in your own thoughts and habits. Employees with different backgrounds and experiences will introduce you to new ways of thinking. You’ll begin to ask questions differently and evaluate thoughts more critically. You won’t have to spin your wheels wasting time on solving a problem because the way you think will be more efficient and productive.

Related: Diversity and Inclusion are Driving Force of Future of Businesses

You’ll increase productivity and achieve more

The link between team engagement and diversity is pretty clear. When you choose to be a leader who encourages and creates opportunities for diverse employees and team members to feel included and accepted, those workers become more engaged and feel less overlooked. They’ll respect you for respecting them and, in turn, they’ll take responsibility for getting the tasks done that you assign to them. As a result, not only will you have an improvement in your team productivity, you’ll become more compassionate and achieve a greater understanding of how you can make a measurable difference in your world and the lives of others.

You’ll continue to grow and improve

In a diverse and progressive workplace, the pool of people to choose from presents a greater opportunity to discover exceptional employees and to develop strong teams. Working with people of different backgrounds, experiences, and working styles contributes to the overall success of an organization. As a leader, these contributions provide an opportunity to incorporate this diverse knowledge into what you do, why you do it, and how you do it. And, as an added bonus, you’ll continually improve and grow not just as a leader but also, as an individual.

Related: Why You Need to Focus on Diversity Before It's Too Late

When you continuously demonstrate to your organization and employees that you value their hard work and results regardless of any individual differences, they’ll be more likely to encourage and support your efforts to lead them. Surrounding yourself with individuals regardless of race, culture, nationality or religion will be a testament of who you are as a leader and as an individual. As a result, you’ll improve morale, engagement, and productivity from the people you lead and, become the example of leadership to follow for many others.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workplace Diversity

4 Ways DEI Can Help Manage Business Risk

Workplace Diversity

How to Use Executive Search Recruitment Practices to Foster Diversity and Inclusion in Your Workforce

Workplace Diversity

3 Strategies to Create More Inclusion in Business