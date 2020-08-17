A Press Release Can Still be One of the Most Effective Marketing Tools—If You Have the Right Contacts

August 17, 2020 4 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

One of the most challenging aspects of running a business is getting the word out about your product or service. You may be sitting on something that is the greatest thing since sliced bread, but if people don’t know about it, they can’t buy it.

Of course, thanks to the Internet and social media, there are more ways to market your business. However, if you’re looking for something tried and true that guarantees exposure on the biggest news and media sites, you need to take a look at Linking News, the press release service that can get your info noticed by the media outlets that matter.

Linking News is a white label press release distribution service that gets your press releases published on hundreds of top tier media outlets, including ABC, NBC, FOX, USA Today, MarketWatch, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Buzzfeed, the Associated Press, Yahoo, and many more.

Why press releases?

Press releases have been an essential and public relations tool for entrepreneurs and business owners for more than a century. And while you might think they’d be outdated in the age of digital media, the opposite is true. The rise of social media has actually created more publishing options for press releases, making them even more valuable.

Amazingly, the basic idea behind a press release has not changed much over the last century. A press release is still an official statement created by a business or organization and issued to news outlets for the purpose of informing the public about something noteworthy, whether that’s an upcoming event, an innovative new product, or a new business undertaking. What has changed is how entrepreneurs and businesses make use of this tool.

Before the rise of digital media, if your company didn’t have any contacts or connections in journalism, your only option was to submit a press release to as many news outlets as possible and hope that one of them would agree to run it. Today, press release distribution services like Linking News do all the legwork for you and provide guaranteed access. All you have to do is make sure your product and pitch are on point.

Today, the press release is especially useful for startups, entrepreneurs, and small businesses that are just starting out and trying to build a brand. It’s basically the modern equivalent of making cold calls or selling your product or service door to door, only instead of telling one person at a time, you’re telling an audience of thousands and sometimes even millions of people.

Linking News' white label press release service

Image credit: Linking News

When you publish a press release with Linking News, you get access to a network of more than 300,000 publications, 900,000 journalists, and 90-million social media influencers. Exactly which media outlets your press release gets published on depends on which package you subscribe to. However, all packages guarantee publication on over 100 sites, including many top tier outlets, within 24 to 48 hours. And all clients receive a full publication report with live links within one-to-three days.

Best of all, unlike other press release distribution services, with Linking News all publications are strictly white label. That means your press release will not be published on linkingnews.com, and their brand will not be mentioned in your press release and report. All your press releases will appear under your brand, so your clients, customers, and competitors will never know you used a third-party distribution service.

So if you’re looking for an easy, cost-effective way to build your brand, take a look at Linking News White Label Press Release Distribution. It could be just what you need to take your business to the next level.