Dive into MBA-Style Classes in This $40 Immersive Online Training

Why spend thousands of dollars on a degree when you can learn online for just $40?
Dive into MBA-Style Classes in This $40 Immersive Online Training
Today, an MBA can cost you anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000. A survey from US News found that the average MBA holder in the U.S. earns $90,000 a year. Sure, you could earn well over six figures, but you could also spend $50,000 to earn $70,000. That's not exactly a thrilling return on your investment, which is why far fewer people are going back to school to earn the degree.

Another reason is that there are so many high-quality online educational resources that are far less expensive than a degree. For instance, the Complete 2020 MBA Hacker Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

This 11-course bundle comprises 39 hours of training in some of today's most important business topics and trends. No, you won't get a degree from a university at the end, but you will gain the knowledge you need to get ahead in business or push your own business to successful heights. 

This bundle includes a course on the history of corporations in the U.S. and then delves into specific hot-button topics in business. You'll learn about business strategy, leading a team, how to effectively innovate, and much more. Additionally, you'll get courses on coaching and communication, understanding how to manage people and inspire their best work. There are even a couple of courses specifically dedicated to business accounting so you can manage your business finances better.

Why spend tens of thousands on a degree when you can learn similar the same skills online? The Complete 2020 MBA Hacker Bundle is on sale now for just $39.99.

