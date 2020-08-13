News and Trends

Facebook, Google, Twitter Vow to Protect 2020 Presidential Election

Facebook also launched its own digital Voter Information Center.
Image credit: Unsplash via PC Mag

2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Nine U.S. tech companies this week pledged to continue "protecting the integrity" of the 2020 presidential election. In a joint statement released Wednesday, Facebook, Google, Twitter, Reddit, Microsoft, Verizon Media, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Wikimedia Foundation promised to "stay vigilant" ahead of the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) and Republican National Convention (RNC).

"For the past several years, we have worked closely to counter information operations across our platforms," the collective said. That includes removing deepfakes, letting users opt out of political ads, labeling rule-breaking posts, identifying state-controlled media accounts and highlighting voting-related content by candidates.

"We held the latest in a series of meetings with government partners today [Wednesday] where we each provided updates on what we're seeing on our respective platforms and what we expect to see in the coming months," according to the statement, tweeted by Facebook Newsroom. "Specifically, we discussed preparations for the upcoming conventions and scenario planning related to election results."

Related: How to Turn Off Political Ads on Facebook and Instagram

A series of nominating rallies held every four years, the DNC and RNC invite delegates from both major parties to select their nominees for president and vice president. The traditional large-scale events, however, were cancelled this year due to COVID-19; some elements, including speeches and meetings, will proceed remotely from Aug. 17 to 20 (DNC) and Aug. 24 to 27 (RNC).

"We will continue to stay vigilant on these issues," the tech companies said, "and meet regularly ahead of the November election." Facebook is going the extra mile, though, this week launching its Voter Information Center — a "one-stop-shop" for U.S. citizens to "make their voices heard at the ballot box."

