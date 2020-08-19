Billionaires

According to His Tweets, Bill Gates Is Way More Stressed Out Than Elon Musk (Infographic)

Researchers are using an academic tool to analyze how taxing 2020 has been for these business leaders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
According to His Tweets, Bill Gates Is Way More Stressed Out Than Elon Musk (Infographic)
Image credit: China News Service | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Billionaires — they’re just like us. That statement couldn’t be further from the truth in most situations, but when it comes to the unpredictability and stress of 2020, even the wealthiest among us are struggling. And the most stressed billionaire of them all? Bill Gates

Even if we consider ourselves empathetic, determining someone else’s stress levels might feel like an impossible task. Well, there’s actually a way to do it — kind of. Using a tool developed by Mike Thelwall, professor of IT at Wolverhampton University, talent innovation company SHL ranked prominent business leaders by how “stressed” their recent tweets have been.

The tool, called TensiStrength, is used to estimate the stress levels in tweets by analyzing them on a scale of -1 (no stress) to -5 (very highly stressed), based on the classification of words related to stress, frustration, anxiety, anger and negativity. Then, it ranked the business leaders (chosen because of how often they appear in the news and on social media) based on the proportion of tweets they posted between January 1 and June 30 that classify as “low stressed” or higher (-2 to -5 on the TensiStrength scale).  

Bill Gates tops the list, with the tool determining 20 percent of his tweets this year could be classified as low stressed or higher. Close behind him at 19.3 percent is Oprah Winfrey. Here are the other leaders who made the top 10. 

Related: Who's The Top Female Founder in Your State? (Infographic)

Given the enormous pressure on giant tech firms right now to grow despite a global health crisis, it’s no surprise Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Salesforce’s Marc Benioff ranked highly on the list. 

One CEO who definitely didn’t make the top 10? Elon Musk, who ranked 19th among the business leaders studied. Though he’s a prolific tweeter, only 5.2 percent of Musk’s posts qualify as low stressed or higher. 

Related: Do You Get More Sleep Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Winston Churchill?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Billionaires

Apple CEO Tim Cook Hits Billionaire Status

Billionaires

The Most Unusual, Extravagant Ways Tech Execs Like Elon Musk and Larry Ellison Have Spent Their Money

Billionaires

Report: Billionaires' Success Boils Down to 3 Personality Traits That Aren't Directly Tied to Intelligence