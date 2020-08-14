News and Trends

TikTok Ban: 83 Percent of Users Don't Care About the App's Connection to Chinese Government

TikTok is about to be banned by the US government, and young people are unhappy about it. Millennials and Gen Z aren't worried about privacy or China.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
TikTok Ban: 83 Percent of Users Don't Care About the App's Connection to Chinese Government
Image credit: SOPA Images | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would cripple the short-form video app TikTok by prohibiting US app stores, credit card companies, and software providers from working with it. Despite the impending ban, a majority of the app's users remain loyal, don't want TikTok to go away, and aren't interested in any of the alternatives.

TruePublic surveyed 10,562 Gen Z and Millennials ages 16 to 35 on how they feel about the looming TikTok ban, and users are not happy. Of the respondents, 51 percent were upset about the ban, and just 21 percent supported it. Another 28 percent responded that they didn't care either way.

Most interesting is the fact that 83 percent of users are not concerned enough about the Chinese government potentially collecting their personal data to consider deleting the app. Just 41 percent of respondents say TikTok should be banned because of privacy risks.

People aren't very interested in the US alternatives to TikTok. When asked whether users would switch to something else, 28 percent named Triller, and 27 percent named Byte. But 45 percent of respondents said they would either use another unspecified app or none of the alternatives. When asked specifically about TikTok versus Triller, respondents overwhelmingly chose TikTok (88 percent).

TikTok's popularity is powered by youth, but that doesn't mean it's their favorite social media platform. According to TruePublic's survey, an overwhelming 49 percent of Gen Z respondents prefer Instagram, followed by Snapchat (22 percent), TikTok (16 percent), and Facebook (13 percent).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Epic Lawsuit Claims Google Blocked 'Fortnite' Deals

News and Trends

U.S. Officials Seize Cryptocurrency Accounts Tied to al-Qaeda and ISIS

News and Trends

Facebook, Google, Twitter Vow to Protect 2020 Presidential Election