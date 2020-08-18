Photography

Learn How to Photograph Products for E-Commerce Like a Pro for Just $20

Product photography is crucial in today's digital world.
Learn How to Photograph Products for E-Commerce Like a Pro for Just $20
Image credit: William Bayreuther

Did you know that 78 percent of American online shoppers expect to see product images when purchasing? Product imagery is so essential to e-commerce that it has become its own industry. Many studios make their living from product photography. If you run an eCommerce business, it's crucial that you have an excellent product photography solution, whether it's outsourced or in-house.

Not every business can afford that expense, however, in which case it's time to take up the mantle yourself. The Master Product Photography Course will help you take great product photos and it's just $19.99 now.

This 20-hour course is led by Tony Roslund, a third-generation photographer who grew up in his family's studios and labs of Northern Virginia. After a stint in the U.S. Navy, Roslund returned to commercial photography and has built a thriving business.

In this course, Roslund will give you a thorough introduction to the process of photographing products for catalogs, editorial use, small business, and large commercial clients, so whatever your business needs, he'll cover it. You'll learn about the equipment, cameras, lenses, lighting, modifiers, and other essential tools you need on a set and take you through 12 different photoshoots so you can see it in action.

Whether you're looking to improve your in-house photography for your business or you're considering a side hustle as a photographer, this course will teach you how to be a master of product photography. You'll even build a portfolio while you're learning.

Product photography is an essential element of modern online sales. Make sure yours is up to snuff with the Master Product Photography Course, now available for just $19.99.

