Here's How You Can Put Your Twitter Marketing on Autopilot

Simplify any Twitter goal with this automated tool.
Image credit: dole777

2 min read
Keeping up to date with Twitter can often be an impossible task for a small business. Doing it manually will make your business Twitter account fall behind. Putting your Twitter marketing on autopilot will make it a bit easier to stay engaged.

CinchTweet is an autopilot marketing system that carries out all of your Twitter marketing activities automatically. Whether you're trying to increase the followers of your account, the number of retweets you get, or elevate the likes on your tweets, CinchTweet makes it, well, a cinch. With a huge array of automated tweeting, affiliate, and e-commerce tools, CinchTweet works proactively within your existing marketing structure to help grow your brand and your revenues.

Here are some of the tools that CinchTweet offers:

  • Post Scheduling: Schedule as many future posts as you'd like.
  • Bulk Message Sender: Send direct messages to your followers in one click.
  • Auto-Engagement: Automatically follow accounts, retweet, and like trending tweets relevant to your niche.
  • Promotion Integration: Promote products from your Shopify, Covert Commission, or JVZoo accounts on your Twitter and cloak your affiliate links anywhere you post them.
  • Analytics: Track your success rates across a wide number of metrics.

CinchTweet gives you the tools you need to practically set your Twitter marketing goals and let the platform do the rest. That's why it's earned a JVZoo Product of the Day Award.

Simplify your Twitter marketing by putting it on autopilot to increase your following, share content, gain more engagement, and much more. Right now, you can get lifetime access to CinchTweet for just $79.

