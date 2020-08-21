Executive Coaching

Launching a Business? Here's How to Get Executive Coaching on an Entrepreneur's Budget.

This $50 bundle can help you become your own boss.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Launching a Business? Here's How to Get Executive Coaching on an Entrepreneur's Budget.
Image credit: Brooke Cagle

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As we begin to feel more comfortable working from home, some of us might start thinking, "Why don't I just work for myself?" Who says you need an office to thrive? If you're an experienced professional ready to ditch corporate life and set off on your own path, you should check out The $100k Consultants Lifetime Deal by Kate Bagoy.

Kate Bagoy, MBA, is an award-winning designer turned small-business coach who is a certified Book Yourself Solid business coach. She's worked with startups and entrepreneurs for more than a decade and has helped thousands of new entrepreneurs start businesses through her online programs. 

The $100K Consultants business program simplifies business, branding, marketing, and sales into actionable, bite-size steps. Across 12 hours of training, you'll go step-by-step through starting your own small business. You'll learn how to master your mindset, create your business plan, promote your brand, and set your pricing to work towards landing your first big client. Whether you want to work as a freelancer, consultant, coach, agency owner, or a B2B service provider, Bagoy can help you find your true calling and become your own boss.

Coaching doesn't have to drain your bank account. The $100k Consultants Lifetime Deal by Kate Bagoy is just $49 now.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Let us help you take the NEXT step. Whether you have one-time projects, recurring work, or part-time contractors, we can assemble the experts you need to grow your company.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Executive Coaching

How to Turn Your Expertise into a Profitable Executive Coaching Business

Executive Coaching

The 10 Best Cities For Starting a Life-Coaching Practice

Executive Coaching

Beware of the CEO Who Doesn't Need Coaching