Get the Financial Risk-Management Skills You Need to Navigate Uncertain Times

For entrepreneurs, is everything. That's why you trust financial advisors, accountants, and business analysts to help you make the best decisions for your business. But why spend all that money on outsourced resources when you can get the financial analysis and management training you need online? The Complete Financial Analysis & Risk Management Certification Bundle will teach you how to guide your business forward responsibly, even in uncertain times.

This eight-course, 23-hour bundle is designed to help you pass the Financial Risk Management (FRM®) exam and become a Certified Financial Risk Manager. James Forjan, Ph.D., CFA has taught college-level business classes for more than 25 years and in these courses, he'll help you prep to pass this highly sought-after exam.

The comprehensive bundle breaks down the FRM into several books. You'll start with book one, focusing on the foundations of risk management and progress all the way through book four, which covers valuation and book management. Along the way, you'll explore quantitative analysis, understanding how to use your financial calculator to make time of value money (TVM) calculations, analyze value at risk (VaR), and much more. You'll also explore financial markets and products, covering banks, insurance companies, fund management, foreign exchange, and more. Plus, you'll delve into options markets, trading strategies, corporate bonds, and more.

Before you know it, you'll have the financial skills you need to pass the FRM® and set your business up for success through uncertain times. Get The Complete Financial Analysis & Risk Management Certification Bundle for just $40 today.