Pharrell and Jay-Z Drop Single Celebrating Black Entrepreneurship

industry heavyweights Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z made headlines and racked up more than 150,000 views in 10 hours when they released a new single and video, "Entrepreneur," on August 21. The five-minute video features more than a dozen , among them Tyler, The Creator, Issa Rae and Broadway performer Robert Hartwell. The video cycles through the entrepreneurs as title cards explain who they are and what their businesses have meant to their communities while Williams' and Jay-Z's track plays in the background.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams said in an interview with Variety. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

In addition to releasing the video, Williams teamed up with TIME magazine on a special cover project titled "The New American Revolution," a compilation of essays and interviews by and with prominent Black leaders. "In assembling this project, I asked some of the most qualified people I know in every field — from Angela Davis to Tyler, the Creator, to Representative Barbara Lee — to talk with us, and with one another, about the way forward," Williams wrote in the issue. "I wanted to convey a vision of a future filled with the artists, creators and entrepreneurs who can fulfill the promise of this country’s principles."

