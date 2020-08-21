News and Trends

Pharrell and Jay-Z Drop Single Celebrating Black Entrepreneurship

The "Entrepreneur" music video features Tyler, the Creator, Issa Rae and a dozen other Black entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pharrell and Jay-Z Drop Single Celebrating Black Entrepreneurship
Image credit: Brian Ach | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Digital Content Director
2 min read

Music industry heavyweights Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z made headlines and racked up more than 150,000 views in 10 hours when they released a new single and video, "Entrepreneur," on August 21. The five-minute video features more than a dozen Black entrepreneurs, among them Tyler, The Creator, Issa Rae and Broadway performer Robert Hartwell. The video cycles through the entrepreneurs as title cards explain who they are and what their businesses have meant to their communities while Williams' and Jay-Z's track plays in the background. 

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Williams said in an interview with Variety. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

See the full video below. 

Related: 6 Ways You Can Support Black Businesses Long-Term

In addition to releasing the video, Williams teamed up with TIME magazine on a special cover project titled "The New American Revolution," a compilation of essays and interviews by and with prominent Black leaders. "In assembling this project, I asked some of the most qualified people I know in every field — from Angela Davis to Tyler, the Creator, to Representative Barbara Lee — to talk with us, and with one another, about the way forward," Williams wrote in the issue. "I wanted to convey a vision of a future filled with the artists, creators and entrepreneurs who can fulfill the promise of this country’s principles."

Related: U.S. Black Chambers Celebrates Juneteenth's 150th With Launch of byblack

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Facebook Cracks Down on QAnon Conspiracy Theory With Purge, New Restrictions

News and Trends

This Mask-Launching Gun Video Has 1.5 Million Views on YouTube

News and Trends

17 Major Companies That Have Announced Employees Can Work Remotely Long Term