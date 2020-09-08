Military Veterans

Why Veterans Make Great Entrepreneurs

These are the qualities that transfer from the battlefield to business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Veterans Make Great Entrepreneurs
Image credit: Wavebreakmedia | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Combat Veteran & Freelance Journalist
home
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 2.5 million veteran-owned firms that employ over 5.8 million people. A veteran owns one in ten of every ten business. So what makes veterans good entrepreneurs? In this article, we get insights on qualities that can be transferred from battlefield frontline to business fronts that make veterans good entrepreneurs.

Discipline and hard work

'Military precision' is used to denote the accuracy and meticulous plans that go to an activity or event. The military is associated with getting their work portion done even when under no supervision. Veterans are used to that kind of discipline. Establishing successful business ventures is no different. Businesses often have different facets that require your attention as an entrepreneur. Sales, HR, financing, planning, marketing, to mention a few, require proper coordination to achieve desired results. Veterans can transfer the discipline, and the work ethics learned in the frontline to the business front and boardrooms with excellent results. 

Related: How the Memory of His Fallen Brothers Powers Dakota Meyer's Passion

Dedication and focus 

The military is trained to focus until they win. The commitment to serving goes beyond a pay or reward. It's about service and royalty. Enterprises will require dedicated attention and focus an all elements that count if they are to succeed. Focusing on providing a solution or value to the clients is essential for a business to thrive. Veterans who carry this focused attitude and values to the business environment are likely to succeed.  

Teamwork 

Successful enterprises require coordination between various business elements and teams. Veterans, on the other hand, are used to teamwork. It's their style of work to work in groups or organizations. Collaboration creates trust and lines of responsibility. To grow or scale businesses beyond sole proprietorship calls for cooperation for which veterans have the upper hand. It is no wonder veterans are 45% more likely to be self-employed than non-veterans. 

Ability to work under pressure 

Establishing and running business ventures is not smooth sailing. There are challenges to deal with regularly. Having the ability to deal with stressors and stressful situations is suitable for businesses. Problem-solving is a skill that is part of military work. Veterans who venture into the market are likely to handle and solve problems better. 

Having a team that is dedicated to serving, disciplined, hardworking, and resilient is good for business growth. While veterans can transition some of their skills in the service to make good entrepreneurs building such a team takes patience.   

Related: 5 Tips for Military Vets Transitioning Into a Remote Workforce or Business

While in The US Army deployed to Iraq and later to Afghanistan with the depart of state under contract.

I experienced many situations that have made me my decisions more planned and thinking ahead of possible outcomes similar to mission briefings. 

The goal with my column writing is to bring readers who haven't served a point of view for business from the military mindset, and those who have served helped to learn from those who have the skill to succeed in business.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Military Veterans

Filling Sandbags in the Military Inspired Me to Become an Entrepreneur

Military Veterans

What Entrepreneurs Can Do to Help Veterans Make the Transition From Military to Civilian Jobs

Military Veterans

From Battlefield to Business: These Companies Are Looking to Hire Veterans