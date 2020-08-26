Get the Design Assets Your Company Needs to Grow With Access to 22,000 Editable Icons for Just $30

Design

Visuals are crucial to a business. Whether you're trying to build a compelling website or create engaging marketing tools, businesses need access to high-quality design assets. Today, 80 percent of marketers use visuals in their social media ads and 32 percent of them say that visuals are the most important aspect of their creatives. People respond to visuals so businesses owe it to themselves to have great self-serve tools available for their marketing teams.

Unfortunately, many design subscriptions cost an arm and a leg and may charge extra for licensing or royalties. They may not even meet your formatting needs. With a lifetime subscription to this Flat Icons Bundle, however, you'll bypass those frustrating limitations.

You won't have to pay for icon sets ever again once you've redeemed this set. This Flat Icons Bundle was voted a #1 Product of the Day and #2 Product of the Week on Product Hunt because of their convenience and the sheer amount of categories they cover.

You'll get more than 22,000 icons, all of which are available in AI, EPS, SVG, PDF, PNG, and IconJar formats, while 5,000 of them also come with a PSD file for Photoshop included. Every icon is editable with Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Figma, Procreate, Affinity Designer, or Adobe XD so you can use them in digital ads, print media, Powerpoint presentations, and many more areas. All icons come with an unlimited commercial license so you can use them for as many commercial projects as you'd like.

Get the design assets your company needs to grow. A lifetime subscription to this Flat Icons Bundle is just $29.99 now.

