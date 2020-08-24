News and Trends

Twitter Labels Trump's Mail Drop Boxes Tweet for Violating Election Integrity Rules

The unsubstantiated tweet comes with a warning notice, but remains on the service "given its relevance to ongoing public conversation."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Twitter Labels Trump's Mail Drop Boxes Tweet for Violating Election Integrity Rules
Image credit: Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Twitter has labeled a post from Donald Trump claiming mail drop boxes are "a big fraud."

The president on Sunday alleged that the private lock boxes, often used by businesses or individuals who don't want to share their home address, are "a voter security disaster" that "make it possible for a person to vote multiple times" and "are not COVID sanitized."

Now, whether scrolling through Trump's feed or searching for the unsubstantiated tweet directly, users will be met with a warning that the post makes misleading health claims "that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting," the social network said.

"Per our policies, this tweet will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation," Twitter added. "Engagements with this tweet will be limited. People will be able to retweet with comment, but not like, reply, or retweet it." Click the "learn more" link to read about public-interest exceptions.

In an attempt to avoid crowded polling places on Election Day, many states are making it easier for Americans to vote by mail this year. Despite Trump's assertions that mail-in voting is bad and absentee ballots are good, experts have debunked this idea, explaining that both voting systems are essentially the same thing.

This isn't the first time the president's tweets have been flagged for misinformation. In late May, hours after Trump signed an executive order cracking down on social media sites that place warnings on his inflammatory posts, Twitter added a warning to Trump's inflammatory post about shooting protestors in Minneapolis.

Another tweet threatening protestors in Washington, D.C., a month later earned another label, followed in August by Twitter and Facebook simply removing posts featuring President Trump's interview with Fox News in which he claimed children are "almost immune" to COVID-19. His son, Donald Trump Jr., was temporarily blocked from tweeting this summer after he posted a video claiming the drug hydroxychloroquine can cure the virus and that masks are ineffective.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the Start Your Own Business (SYOB) course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You will learn everything you need to know about testing the viability of your idea, writing a business plan, raising funds, and opening for business.
Start Learning For Free
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

WSJ: Mark Zuckerberg Used a Private Trump Meeting to Hurt TikTok

News and Trends

Major News Organizations Join the Fight Against Apple's App Store Fees

News and Trends

Facebook Cracks Down on QAnon Conspiracy Theory With Purge, New Restrictions