Amazon Launches an AI-Powered Health and Wellness Band Called Halo

The Halo Band only needs to be recharged once a week and costs $65, including six months of membership.
Amazon Launches an AI-Powered Health and Wellness Band Called Halo
Image credit: Amazon via PC Mag

Senior Editor
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Amazon has today signaled its intention to grab a share of the fitness tracker market by introducing Amazon Halo — a health and wellness band combined with a "suite of AI-powered health features" accessed via the Halo app on Android or iOS.

Amazon is taking a different approach to fitness trackers by opting not to include a display on the Halo Band. Instead, a small "sensor capsule" is used to house an accelerometer, temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, two microphones, an LED indicator light and a button for turning the microphones on or off, but it can be used to perform other actions, too. No display also means great battery life, with Amazon claiming up to seven days between charges and a full recharge only takes 90 minutes.

Wearing the Halo Band unlocks a number of health and wellness features, which Amazon breaks down into five parts called Activity, Sleep, Body, Tone and Labs. Combined, the Halo app will be able to monitor and feedback on your daily physical activity, sleep patterns, accurately calculate your body fat percentage, and analyze your voice using machine learning for energy and positivity. The Labs section presents a number of science-backed challenges and experiments, which are designed to "build healthier habits."

Amazon is set to offer the Halo Band in three sizes (small, medium, large) and three color options (Black + Onyx, Blush + Rose Gold, Winter + Silver). Initially, it will cost $64.99 for a Halo Band along with six months of membership. However, that's a discounted price and band/membership will normally cost $99.99. Once the six months is up, the membership auto-renews for $3.99 per month. Additional fabric bands will be offered separately and cost $19.99 (early access price) each. The initial options include Denim, Hummingbird, Mint Edge, Olive, Unicorn and Volcano. Sport accessory bands will also be available in Ash, Black, Dark Mint, Domino, Lavender, Pink Slate, Seafoam, Sunset and White and cost $15.99 (early access price) each. It's possible to request early access to Amazon Halo from today if you're in the U.S.

Amazon is keen to point out that Amazon Halo users' health data is protected and data being transferred to the cloud is encrypted. However, there's going to be a number of third-party program integrations. Weight Watchers (WW) members can translate Halo Activity Information into FitPoints, the Halo is now the featured complimentary wearable for the John Hancock Vitality wellness program, and the Band/app is integrated into Cerner solutions allowing health information to be shared directly into a user's electronic health record (EHR).

