Free Webinar | Sept. 17: 94 Ways To Repurpose Your Content on Social Media

August 28, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Live videos can help build your brand and grow your audience but once the broadcast ends, it doesn’t stop there. Get more mileage out of the high-quality content that you just delivered by repurposing the broadcast into digital confetti that can be sprinkled across other channels.

In this webinar, you’ll discover why repurposing live videos is so relevant to content creators, businesses and influencers. Also, we give you insights on how to repurpose live videos and create a long-term video strategy to successfully build your brand online.

Register Now

Stephanie Liu is a live video strategist for brands and entrepreneurs–from moonwalkers to MasterChefs–who want to go from unknown to unforgettable. A digital marketing expert with 15 years of ad agency experience, she has helped thousands of her clients and students get on the Fascination Fast Track™ to ignite their ideas and become confident on camera.

With her proven system, clients discover how to create crave-worthy content, get audiences buzzing with excitement, and how to deliver a spell-binding presentation that hooks viewers in. Her client, MasterChef Claudia Sandoval, drove 178K downloads of her book from her first live stream within 24 hours. She’s also coached astronaut Jessica Meir and her team for a live interview in space.