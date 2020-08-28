Bella Thorne Made $2 Million On OnlyFans This Week

August 28, 2020 3 min read

Bella Thorne, the actress, singer, and entrepreneur, best known for starring on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, certainly shook it up this past week.

Thorne is the latest celebrity to sign up to OnlyFans, a subscription-based social media platform where users can sell or purchase original content. While some mainstream celebrities and , such as Cardi B, have OnlyFans pages, the platform is primarily known for its adult content.

After setting up her account and asking $20 for a subscription, Thorne quickly made $1 million in 24 hours, temporarily shutting the site down. She will clear $2 million by the end of the week. Not bad for posting alluring original content, which the actress stresses will not be nude.

Also nooooo I’m not doing nudity!!! ❤️ https://t.co/vJECHqF4uW — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 26, 2020

Thorne is already a social media powerhouse with over 23 million Instagram followers and north of 6 million on Twitter. But she saw a unique opportunity with OnlyFans.

"Only Fans is a paid platform, very similar to Instagram but uncensored," Thorne explained in an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur. "I am using this platform as an uncensored and more intimate way to connect with fans."

She says the direct line to her fans appealed to her. "With all the algorithm and politics of other social media platforms, this allows me to connect more one on one with my closest supporters."

Learning and earning

Another reason for Thorne's participation: good old fashion R&D. Thorne is currently researching a feature film with director Sean Baker about the site and its fans. "It was a natural way for me to do research," she says.

In a text exchange with the Los Angeles Times, she said she hopes to learn a few things about herself and the OnlyFans culture. "What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go?"

While Thorne has been learning, she is also earning. As an entrepreneur, she has leveraged her star power in a number of ways, including launching her own cannabis line called Forbidden Flowers.

"I do think as public figures that we have the right to control and monetize our image and creative space," she says.

Fan reaction

Has she been surprised by how many people have signed up for her OnlyFans account in such a short time?

"It's been a thrilling, rewarding, and gratifying response," she says. "I'm grateful that my fans took this journey with me and I look forward to connecting with them in an honest way."

Thorne says future content will be focused on her day-to-day life, special behind-the-scenes footage of projects, and creative content.

" My content will not be explicit," she stresses. You'll see all that I am up to very soon...ENTREPRENEUR to the max! Watch out!"