Digital Marketing Strategy

Build Your Brand Online with This Up-to-Date Marketing Course

Learn social media marketing, blogging, copywriting, and much more.
Build Your Brand Online with This Up-to-Date Marketing Course
Building a brand online in 2020 can be difficult. It's also essential. Businesses without any web presence are doomed to fail in the modern age. But what if you have little to no technical expertise? What if you're not sure how digital marketing works? You can hire somebody to manage your digital branding for you, or you can learn how to solve your business's shortcomings yourself for a considerably lower price. Right now, you can get the All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle for just $45.

This 10-course, 37-hour bundle will teach you everything you need to know about building a business and honing your brand online in 2020. Starting with some basics, you'll learn how to write effective copy, start a blog, and how to tell a compelling brand story that will get clicks and get people to open their wallets. From there, you'll learn how to build your brand on LinkedIn and how to use website builders to create professional-looking sites without writing a single line of code.

Then it's time for the advanced stuff. There's a two-hour course dedicated to creating and selling digital products online. There are several social media courses aimed to help you get the most out of Facebook Ads, grow a following on Instagram, employ influencer marketing, and much more. There's a graphic design class to improve your marketing materials. And, yes, there's a class all about marketing on TikTok.

Take your business to the next level by improving your online presence. The All-In-One Digital Branding Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $45.

