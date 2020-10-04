3 Ways to Update Your Career Page

October 4, 2020 5 min read

Are you making the most of your company’s career page? If you haven’t made any major adjustments to it in the past few months, chances are your career page content is going to look and sound a little stale.

At its essence, your career page is a tool. It’s a chance to connect with candidates and tell them what your company stands for and what matters most to you.

Unfortunately, many companies neglect this prime piece of website real estate, either filling it with bland, uninspiring copy, stock photos that reflect a generic view of business, or ping pong tables and colorful office spaces that are carbon copies of each other.

Now is an especially important time to rethink your career page. In response to the global health crisis, Gallup found that 62 percent of Americans are working from home. This means that many of those beautiful office spaces are currently sitting empty and many of those perks that used to sound so appealing — like daily catered lunch or onsite yoga—are no longer available.

How can you react to the current circumstances and create a career page that stands the test of time? Here are a few points to consider.

If it’s a weird moment, acknowledge it

For many companies, “business as usual” is a phrase that’s lost its meaning in recent months. Whether you’ve significantly cut down on , shifted to an entirely remote interviewing and onboarding process, or just want to let candidates know that your business is still going strong, be sure to acknowledge this.

You don’t need to redesign your entire website. You can simply provide a quick overview of where you stand. For example, NerdWallet has a reassuring note at the top of their career page explaining that they’re still profitable and hiring:

NerdWallet is committed to flattening the curve and adapting to the new reality of work and life. We're providing all Nerds with a generous stipend to create a home office; increased flexibility for parents; and much more. Fortunately, our profitability allows us to continue interviewing and hiring remotely during this time. If you're interested in joining us, we'd love to talk.

A small change like this can make a big impact on candidates. Remember — they’ll assume the communication and level of transparency they experience during the application process is a good indication of what to expect as an employee.

Be open about your stance on remote work

Prospective candidates have a lot of questions, and they’re coming to your career page for answers. Maybe you don’t know yet when your office will open back up again. That’s okay. Transparency is what matters here. Make sure you answer the most frequently asked questions about remote work at your company. Here are a few to consider:

What’s your current remote work policy?

How are you interviewing and onboarding new employees in this new environment? What can candidates expect?

Are you providing support to help new hires get set up in their home office?

Do you have an estimated return to work date? Or are you keeping it open-ended?

Some companies, like Twitter and Facebook have embraced remote work culture and told employees they never have to return to HQ if they don’t want to. Facebook’s career page has a dedicated section about remote work featuring all remote-friendly jobs, quotes and photos of current remote workers, and videos that show candidates what to expect from a remote career at Facebook. Twitter takes a simple but effective approach with a paragraph on their Tweep life page:

As a workplace, Twitter is challenging, but it’s also liberating. Because you’re trusted to do your best work without missing out on other important parts of your life. And you can work where you're at your most creative and productive, wherever in the world that may be. Flexibility makes all things possible.

If you don’t have the time or resources to update your career page directly, writing a post on your company website is an easy way to address your stance on remote work and answer candidates’ questions.

Lean into your values

Kombucha on tap, nap pods, and gourmet chefs might have tempted candidates at one point, but none of those perks matter when you’re not working out of a central office.

One thing that never goes out of style? Your company's mission and values.

Focus on what motivates people and what matters, even if employees are sitting at home in their pajamas.

For example, Chewy’s career page focuses on the company’s values and commitment to customer success. Employees say things like “I have never seen so many people that care. They care about our customers, they care about our coworkers, and they care about doing the right thing.”

What aspects of your company culture and values can stand the test of time? If you’re not sure, ask your employees how they’re staying motivated despite all the dramatic changes.

Just like your other marketing materials, your career page needs to adapt and speak to your audience in a way that resonates today. Maybe it’s time to take another look at yours?