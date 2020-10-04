4 Key Marketing Points to Consider When Targeting Latino Millennials

October 4, 2020 4 min read

Immigrants, the Latino youth community in the United States, and entrepreneurs in general share several common points and factors: a hunger for success, a desire to progress, to better themselves and to get ahead, and to be able to become someone in life. We are all dreamers, optimists, very versatile and multicultural.

The important role and influence of Latinos in the United States are very present in the streets, in the foods, in the customs. Today, in the midst of the global pandemic, in the digital world of social media, it is becoming more prevalent.

From major influencers and public figures to recognized artists in the urban music industry, the percentage of Latinos dominating the markets is very high. Many times, if they are not born in the United States, their parents are usually American.

Hence, considering the Latino community in the United States as part of a significant audience in the commercial market, it is necessary to know how to reach them in the right way. Taking into account aspects that can make an important difference in your behavior as a buyer or consumer.

1. Include Latino talents and culture

Citing artists and influential public figures, 46% more young Latino consumers discover brands through celebrity endorsement than previous generation Latino consumers.

In addition, 88% of Latinos who use digital media pay attention to online ads that include aspects of their culture.

In this context, if you want to succeed in your marketing journey, I strongly recommend you focus your approach on campaigns targeting the Latino culture. Get involved and research your stories, but it's also very important: make sure you avoid stereotypes.

2. Target buyers through mobile

With family members in other parts of the world, the typical Latino Millennial is 66% more likely to connect through their cell phones.

Businesses looking to target this demographic can get great results by focusing on mobile ads that generate interest and interaction.

3. Adapt by using "Spanglish"

As a Latino, and a lover of the incredible cultural enrichment provided by the exchange with people from other parts of the world, I can say that seeing ads that mix English and Spanish languages create a feeling of "feeling at home", even more so when using a certain slang, or typical phrases or quotes.

Obviously, many people who are not Latin can feel offended at times, or find it strange, and this is where targeting is key to successful results that are beneficial to the company.

In short, Latinos value and convey confidence to those who try to integrate us and give us a voice, or join us and share our voice. That's why I think the vast majority would give up their attention and interact with advertisements or eye-catching offers using several languages.

4. Be careful with stereotypes and cultural diversity

For marketing strategies to be successful, everything is always based on getting involved, and on implementing empathy with our customers, and this is no exception.

Since Spanish speakers are often portrayed as people from Spain, there are many other stereotypes and meaningless sayings about Latino and Hispanic culture. And again: it's all based on research about the other person or the market you're trying to land and work in.

Make sure that not all Latinos belong to a specific country, and that each country has its differences: in tastes, interests, dialects and ways of speaking, slang, food, type of music, among others. There are many cultural variations and preference patterns in terms of products and services that should be known first.

An excellent way to avoid problems in this aspect or situation is to hire employees who are Latino from different countries, precisely. They, more than anyone else, will know how to advise and guide you in the process. At the same time, you will be generating a double impact by helping the Latino community and promoting multiculturalism, possibly giving immigrants the opportunity to work.

In conclusion, we can say that getting involved in the Latino youth market is not a complex process. However, it is necessary to take into account every detail within the process, in order to manage the right image and avoid generating wrong reactions with the message being transmitted. The research and approach to the public that you want to address will undoubtedly be the best weapon to advance in this regard.