Watched Everything on Netflix? If You Love Classic Movies, You'll Love FlixFling.

FlixFling is the streaming service for movie lovers.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are so many streaming services these days, it can be hard to keep up with them all. There are plenty of new offerings coming out regularly, but if your taste is a little off the cuff, you may struggle to find films you really want to see.

FlixFling is the streaming service for the deep-cut movie buffs. This streaming service offers access to movies you probably won't find anywhere else. Their library includes thousands of films, from indie darlings and festival favorites to hard-to-find gems and cult classics. Across more than 5,000 films covering virtually every genre, you're guaranteed to find many diamonds in the rough.

When you're a subscriber, you can also rent or buy great new releases. With your subscription, you get a free integrated Digital Locker which saves all of your purchases and makes them available for streaming through any supported device. Plus, FlixFling supports up to five connections at once so the whole family can get on and watch their favorite flicks as they see fit.

If you're tired of the same old same old from streaming services, try FlixFling. This ad-free streaming service is running a number of promotions right now. You can get a three-month subscription for 16 percent off $23 at just $19.99, a six-month subscription for 27 percent off $47 at just $34.99, a one-year subscription for 37 percent off $95 at just $59.99, or a two-year subscription for 47 percent off $191 at just $99.99.

