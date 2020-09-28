Insider Entrepreneurs

A Complete Guide to Selling on Facebook Shops for Small Businesses (Infographic)

With online shopping more critical than ever, here's how to out-sell the competition on Facebook.
Online retail has never been more important for small business owners. Although in-person shopping is making a slight comeback across the U.S., there’s no denying that the vast majority of consumers are still primarily shopping online. With Amazon taking up the lion’s share of ecommerce attention, how are small businesses supposed to compete? Well, they might have to turn to another massive tech company: Facebook.

Launched in May of this year, Facebook Shops is a free online platform that companies can use to sell their products directly on Instagram or Facebook. It also gives small businesses the opportunity to communicate directly with customers to answer questions and respond to inquiries using WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messaging. 

So how do you get started? Headway Capital rounded up a list of tips and tricks for navigating Facebook Shops for the first time. If you’re a small business owner who’s interested in expanding your online retail operation but don’t want to spend much money up-front, read on.

