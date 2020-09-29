IT management

Remote IT Management Can be Difficult. 'Jamf Now' Makes It Easier for Apple Users.

Manage your company's devices effortlessly.
Remote IT Management Can be Difficult. 'Jamf Now' Makes It Easier for Apple Users.
Image credit: Jamf

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many companies, remote or hybrid work environments may become the new normal. As American businesses operate remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to empower a fully (or partially) remote workforce presents a variety of challenges for IT and Information Security (InfoSec) teams. InfoSec may not be as confident when everyone is connected to the same servers from dozens of different internet connections, and communication may be more challenging when people are used to meeting in person. Even onboarding new employees from a distance can be more complicated.

In short, remote life sounds great, but it can come with logistical challenges. That's why Jamf Now is such a valuable tool for teams running on Apple. Jamf Now is a mobile device management (MDM) solution that makes managing company-owned Apple devices easier and more cost-effective. Working exclusively with Apple devices, Jamf Now allows you to coordinate iPhone, iPad and Mac devices from a single all-inclusive platform for every employees' devices.

Setting up new machines, performing inventory on company-owned devices, configuring Wi-Fi and email for employees, rolling out security updates, and more are all extremely easy with Jamf Now. The software's intuitive layout ensures every team member is on the same page and has the apps and tools they need to do their job well. Jamf Now also remotely enforces passcodes and data encryption, and locks and wipes devices with the touch of a button, giving your business extra security.

Not every company or organization has the resources and time to deploy an IT team that is dedicated to managing devices. From a central interface, you can make device decisions and activate them company-wide in just a click and schedule updates automatically. With Jamf Now you can also handle passcode resets, Activation Lock bypasses, and more.

Managing devices remotely is increasingly critical. Fortunately, you can open an account with Jamf Now and manage up to three devices absolutely free. Then you can add additional devices to your coverage for only $2 per month per device. Remote work may be the future, and leveraging a tool like Jamf Now sets your business up for sustained success no matter what comes your way.

