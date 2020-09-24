News and Trends

Gloria Gaynor Follows Up Viral TikTok Handwashing Video With "I Will Survive" Face Masks

The disco goddess teams up with celeb fashion designer Perry White, with a portion of proceeds going to charity.
Image credit: Alex Arroyo

Digital Content Director
2 min read

It's been 42 years since Gloria Gaynor got discos thumping and FM radio in a frenzy with her empowerment anthem "I Will Survive." But it's only been a proverbial hot minute since March, when the soulful soprano went viral with her cheeky TikTok clip calling on folks to wash their hands and stop the spread of Covid, set to the soundtrack of her iconic chart-topper. 

Capitalizing on the renewed attention, Gaynor has collaborated with celeb fashion designer Perry White on a new line of "I Will Survive" face masks that, ironically, are only available for a finite couple of weeks. They cost $14.99 a pop, but per a press release, a portion of proceeds go to the singer/animal-welfare advocate's charity of choice, Danny & Ron's Rescue.

"'I Will Survive is a song that has become a global anthem for people facing all kinds of problems," Gaynor said via the press release. "Having the logo on these custom face masks helps send a positive message that we’ll get through these challenging times."

It doesn't hurt that Gaynor will reap some of the rewards, but why shouldn't she? Like almost every recording artist that's ever signed a contract — let a lone a Black female vocalist in the 1970s — Gaynor had her ups and downs with two-timing management and has had to work her butt off touring to keep her legacy alive. Besides, how many custom Etsy masks sewn together from someone's gently worn personal wardrobe can a person buy?

