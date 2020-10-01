VIDEO: The real 'Iron Man' suit makes its first test flight to rescue a victim

October 1, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Gravity Industries together with the United Kingdom's Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) tested the “jet suit” in the Lake District National Park, a suit that flies by propulsion and allows the rescue of accident victims located in areas remote.

In the test, Gravity Industries founder and chief test pilot Richard Browning flew from the bottom of the valley to a simulated casualty site at The Band, near Bowfell.

According to a statement published by GNAAS, it would take the paramedics 25 minutes to walk to the scene of the simulated accident, however, the suit managed to transfer Browning in 90 seconds.

“Our aircraft will continue to be a vital part of the emergency response in this area, as will the fantastic mountain rescue teams. But it's about supplementing those resources with something completely new, ”said Andy Mawson, GNAAS chief operating officer and paramedic.

He added that this technology could “allow the team to reach some patients much faster than ever. In many cases, this would alleviate the suffering of the patient. In some cases, it would save their lives. "