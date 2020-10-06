Free Marketing courses from Latin American universities

October 6, 2020 5 min read

As time goes on, the ingenuity of marketers is put to the test. And boy there is no truce! The competitive market does not leave room for mistakes, so staying informed of the latest trends is practically a must.

Latin America is no stranger to this reality, and more and more universities in our region are developing virtual courses oriented to marketing, the strategic use of social networks, and their influence on people's daily lives.

In that sense, in order to enhance your skills and business abilities with a share of creativity, I would like to present this agenda of online courses sponsored by prestigious universities such as:

University of Chile

University of the Andes (Colombia)

University of Palermo (Argentina)

Galileo University (Guatemala)

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Colombia)

National University of Córdoba (Colombia)

Google (Latin America Region)

Who can enroll in these courses? Ideal for university students and marketing professionals, publicists, communicators, entrepreneurs, sales executives, and all the public interested in the subject.

To enroll you must enter the course that interests you, create a user account on the educational platform, and finally, comply with the weekly workload. Simply put, it all depends on your good will and discipline.

Without further ado, this is the complete list of free marketing courses taught by the most competitive universities in Latin America:

1. Management of Digital Content and Tourism Marketing of the City

Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia Content: In this free course you will learn to apply more effective digital marketing strategies for tourism promotion.

In this free course you will learn to apply more effective digital marketing strategies for tourism promotion. Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Link: Sign up for free

2. Digital Marketing: Content & Community Manager

Taught by: Galileo University

Galileo University Content: With the help of a Google Marketing mentor, you will identify which social networks you should promote according to the type of company or brand.

With the help of a Google Marketing mentor, you will identify which social networks you should promote according to the type of company or brand. Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Link: Sign up for free

3. Facebook Ads: the power of Facebook advertising

Taught by: Galileo University

Galileo University Content: A course that will enable you to attract people, win them over and turn them into regular customers. Learn how to create successful advertising campaigns from scratch.

A course that will enable you to attract people, win them over and turn them into regular customers. Learn how to create successful advertising campaigns from scratch. Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Link: Sign up for free

4. Email marketing: campaign design and management

Taught by: Galileo University

Galileo University Content: Learn what email marketing is, as well as other useful tools to ensure that your emails are not classified as SPAM, how to get your customers to open promotional emails, and most importantly, how to create impact with your messages.

Learn what email marketing is, as well as other useful tools to ensure that your emails are not classified as SPAM, how to get your customers to open promotional emails, and most importantly, how to create impact with your messages. Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Link: Sign up for free

5. Google Ads: Effective Advertising

Taught by: Galileo University

Galileo University Content: Learn how to correctly use the Google Ads platform, in addition to applying keyword filters, measuring and configuring campaigns, recognizing their effectiveness, integrating Google Ads with Google Analytics.

Learn how to correctly use the Google Ads platform, in addition to applying keyword filters, measuring and configuring campaigns, recognizing their effectiveness, integrating Google Ads with Google Analytics. Duration: 5 weeks

5 weeks Link: Sign up for free

6. E-Business: Online Business

Taught by: University of Palermo

University of Palermo Content: Explore and understand the characteristics that make business in the new economy supported by technology, so you can design your own e-business strategy.

Explore and understand the characteristics that make business in the new economy supported by technology, so you can design your own e-business strategy. Duration: 4 weeks

4 weeks Link: Sign up for free

7. Marketing focused on the service strategy

Taught by: National University of Córdoba

National University of Córdoba Content: Learn to detect successful service experiences to analyze them and continue innovating through them, integrating marketing with other human resources, discovering the meaning of creating long-term links with potential clients.

Learn to detect successful service experiences to analyze them and continue innovating through them, integrating marketing with other human resources, discovering the meaning of creating long-term links with potential clients. Duration: 6 weeks

6 weeks Link: Sign up for free

8. Managerial Marketing

Taught by: National University of Córdoba

National University of Córdoba Content: This course will allow you to know in depth the value of a company when creating and developing business strategies focused on the bond with the customer, and not focus only on the product.

This course will allow you to know in depth the value of a company when creating and developing business strategies focused on the bond with the customer, and not focus only on the product. Duration: 3 weeks

3 weeks Link: Sign up for free

9. Green marketing

Taught by: Universidad de los Andes

Content: upon completion of this virtual course you will be able to create campaigns for products, services or initiatives related to an environmental issue.

Duration: 6 weeks

Link: Sign up for free

10. Fundamentals of Digital Marketing

Taught by: Google

Google Content: This is the only virtual course on digital marketing that includes a free certification. And granted by Google! Do not miss this opportunity.

This is the only virtual course on digital marketing that includes a free certification. And granted by Google! Do not miss this opportunity. Duration: 40 hours

40 hours Link: Sign up for free

Specialized Marketing Programs

In addition to the free Marketing courses, we have a section of specialized programs in marketing and social networks (not free) offered by two prestigious universities such as: the Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Austral University of Argentina. Let's see:

1. Specialized Program: Marketing with Social Networks

Taught by: Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey Content: Specialization composed of five university courses to develop and carry out advertising campaigns on social networks. At the end, you must present a final project that consists of simulating the creation of a strategic plan.

Specialization composed of five university courses to develop and carry out advertising campaigns on social networks. At the end, you must present a final project that consists of simulating the creation of a strategic plan. Duration: 3 to 4 months

3 to 4 months Link: Enroll in the specialized program

2. Specialized program: Digital Marketing

Taught by: Austral University

Austral University Content: Composed of five virtual courses that will allow us to understand, in a practical and theoretical way, the tools used by the main companies in the world to monitor their digital marketing strategies. At the end, a final project must be submitted for approval.

Composed of five virtual courses that will allow us to understand, in a practical and theoretical way, the tools used by the main companies in the world to monitor their digital marketing strategies. At the end, a final project must be submitted for approval. Duration: 3 to 4 months

3 to 4 months Link: Enroll in the specialized program

Take advantage of this wide range of options to specialize in Digital Marketing with free courses from the best universities in Latin America.