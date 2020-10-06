Free Marketing courses from Latin American universities
As time goes on, the ingenuity of marketers is put to the test. And boy there is no truce! The competitive market does not leave room for mistakes, so staying informed of the latest trends is practically a must.
Latin America is no stranger to this reality, and more and more universities in our region are developing virtual courses oriented to marketing, the strategic use of social networks, and their influence on people's daily lives.
In that sense, in order to enhance your skills and business abilities with a share of creativity, I would like to present this agenda of online courses sponsored by prestigious universities such as:
- University of Chile
- University of the Andes (Colombia)
- University of Palermo (Argentina)
- Galileo University (Guatemala)
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana (Colombia)
- National University of Córdoba (Colombia)
- Google (Latin America Region)
Who can enroll in these courses? Ideal for university students and marketing professionals, publicists, communicators, entrepreneurs, sales executives, and all the public interested in the subject.
To enroll you must enter the course that interests you, create a user account on the educational platform, and finally, comply with the weekly workload. Simply put, it all depends on your good will and discipline.
Without further ado, this is the complete list of free marketing courses taught by the most competitive universities in Latin America:
1. Management of Digital Content and Tourism Marketing of the City
- Taught by: Pontificia Universidad Javeriana de Colombia
- Content: In this free course you will learn to apply more effective digital marketing strategies for tourism promotion.
- Duration: 4 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
2. Digital Marketing: Content & Community Manager
- Taught by: Galileo University
- Content: With the help of a Google Marketing mentor, you will identify which social networks you should promote according to the type of company or brand.
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
3. Facebook Ads: the power of Facebook advertising
- Taught by: Galileo University
- Content: A course that will enable you to attract people, win them over and turn them into regular customers. Learn how to create successful advertising campaigns from scratch.
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
4. Email marketing: campaign design and management
- Taught by: Galileo University
- Content: Learn what email marketing is, as well as other useful tools to ensure that your emails are not classified as SPAM, how to get your customers to open promotional emails, and most importantly, how to create impact with your messages.
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
5. Google Ads: Effective Advertising
- Taught by: Galileo University
- Content: Learn how to correctly use the Google Ads platform, in addition to applying keyword filters, measuring and configuring campaigns, recognizing their effectiveness, integrating Google Ads with Google Analytics.
- Duration: 5 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
6. E-Business: Online Business
- Taught by: University of Palermo
- Content: Explore and understand the characteristics that make business in the new economy supported by technology, so you can design your own e-business strategy.
- Duration: 4 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
7. Marketing focused on the service strategy
- Taught by: National University of Córdoba
- Content: Learn to detect successful service experiences to analyze them and continue innovating through them, integrating marketing with other human resources, discovering the meaning of creating long-term links with potential clients.
- Duration: 6 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
8. Managerial Marketing
- Taught by: National University of Córdoba
- Content: This course will allow you to know in depth the value of a company when creating and developing business strategies focused on the bond with the customer, and not focus only on the product.
- Duration: 3 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
9. Green marketing
- Taught by: Universidad de los Andes
- Content: upon completion of this virtual course you will be able to create campaigns for products, services or initiatives related to an environmental issue.
- Duration: 6 weeks
- Link: Sign up for free
10. Fundamentals of Digital Marketing
- Taught by: Google
- Content: This is the only virtual course on digital marketing that includes a free certification. And granted by Google! Do not miss this opportunity.
- Duration: 40 hours
- Link: Sign up for free
Specialized Marketing Programs
In addition to the free Marketing courses, we have a section of specialized programs in marketing and social networks (not free) offered by two prestigious universities such as: the Tecnológico de Monterrey and the Austral University of Argentina. Let's see:
1. Specialized Program: Marketing with Social Networks
- Taught by: Tecnológico de Monterrey
- Content: Specialization composed of five university courses to develop and carry out advertising campaigns on social networks. At the end, you must present a final project that consists of simulating the creation of a strategic plan.
- Duration: 3 to 4 months
- Link: Enroll in the specialized program
2. Specialized program: Digital Marketing
- Taught by: Austral University
- Content: Composed of five virtual courses that will allow us to understand, in a practical and theoretical way, the tools used by the main companies in the world to monitor their digital marketing strategies. At the end, a final project must be submitted for approval.
- Duration: 3 to 4 months
- Link: Enroll in the specialized program
Take advantage of this wide range of options to specialize in Digital Marketing with free courses from the best universities in Latin America.