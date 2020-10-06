Color

Pantone seeks to normalize menstruation and presents the 'Red period' as the official color

The period color seeks to break the taboos that people have when talking about the menstrual cycle.
Image credit: Pantone vía Instagram

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
This story originally appeared on Nupcias

Now, menstruation has an official color and is called a red period. This period color seeks to normalize and break the taboos that people have when talking about the menstrual cycle.

Pantone defines the color palette that we use every day. Finally, this company is associated with Intimina , a brand aimed at intimate products for women. And this is where the idea of setting an official color for menstruation called period red arises.

Presenting “Period”, a new red shade created to break the stigma around menstruation and promote period positivity. Swedish healthcare brand @intimina came to Pantone Color Institute to develop this custom color in support of their global campaign to make menstruation more visible and normalize this most normal of bodily functions. “An active and adventurous red hue, courageous Period emboldens people who menstruate to feel proud of who they are. To own their period with self-assurance; to stand up and passionately celebrate the exciting and powerful life force they are born with; to urge everyone regardless of gender to feel comfortable to talk spontaneously and openly about this pure and natural bodily function. " Pantone Color Institute collaborated with @Intimina on the Seen + Heard campaign to create a red shade that is inspired by a steady menstrual flow. Pantone and Intimina worked alongside a gynecologist and consulted research published in Medical News Today to develop the shade, but by no means is this supposed to be an accurate depiction. Instead, we created a visual identifier of a red shade that would help @Intimina leverage the power of color to share their story.

A shared post from PANTONE (@pantone) on

Period red is a vibrant, eye-catching and dynamic color. Laurie Pressman, the vice president of Pantone mentions the importance of creating such a tone so that women can feel confident and proud. On the other hand, the red period seeks to normalize, first of all, talk about menstruation.

