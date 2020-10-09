Trends

Motivating Trends: Building Small-Business Resiliency in a Pandemic

Join us for this free webinar, featuring renowned keynote speaker and futurist Brian Solis, to learn the top entrepreneurial trends, challenges, and goals.
Image credit: briansolis.com

2 min read

Covid-19 turned the world upside-down in March and businesses of all sizes were presented with never-before-seen-challenges. The way we work, sell, service and market to customers has forever changed.

Six months later, how are growing small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs) handling the new economy? Join us for a free webinar, Motivating Trends: Building Small-Business Resiliency in a Pandemic, to find out. During this live conversation, we’ll uncover data-backed insights and strategies from new research gleaned from more than 2,000 SMB leaders from around the world.

Journalist and CultureBanx CEO Kori Hale will interview renowned keynote speaker, futurist, award-winning author, and Global Innovation Evangelist for Salesforce, Brian Solis. For nearly three decades, Solis has helped executives of leading brands and startups understand what’s happening and why, visualize future trends, and deliver the future they want to see.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • The top trends impacting SMBs from Salesforce’s annual SMB Trends Report
  • How SMBs are using the pandemic and racial injustices as motivation
  • New ways to drive innovation through digital transformation
  • Various ways to plan for the future and build business resiliency

Brought to you by Salesforce and Entrepreneur, Motivating Trends: Building Small-Business Resiliency in a Pandemic will take place live on Wednesday, November 18, at 2 p.m. EST | 11 a.m. PST.

