News and Trends

Facebook to Ban Political Ads After U.S. Election

The social network plans to temporarily stop running political, electoral and social issue ads in the U.S. on Nov. 3.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook to Ban Political Ads After U.S. Election
Image credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images via PC Mag

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
Reporter at PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Social media has been at the center of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, with Facebook taking extra care to avoid the same mistakes it made four years ago.

At least until polls close. The social network plans to temporarily stop running political, electoral, and social issue ads in the U.S. on Nov. 3 — after the election is over — "to reduce opportunities for confusion or abuse," according to Guy Rosen, VP of integrity at Facebook, who says "we're not taking our eye off the ball."

The next 26 days are open season for propaganda, though Facebook last month announced a ban on new political ads one week before the election. Advertisers will be notified when the policy is lifted.

Planning for Election Results

Given that so many mail-in ballots will need to be counted, this year's election results aren't likely to be announced on Nov. 3. To avoid another "Dewey Defeats Truman" gaffe, Facebook is preparing "a range of policies and products" to keep users informed without spreading fake news, Rosen says.

"For example, when polls close, we will run a notification at the top of Facebook and Instagram and apply labels to candidates' posts directing people to the Voting Information Center for more information about the vote-counting process," Rosen explains. If a candidate or party declares premature victory, the social network will double down on alerts that tell people counting is still in progress and no winner has been determined.

Related: Americans Want Facebook and TikTok Banned Over Privacy Concerns

Fighting Voter Intimidation and Interference

Facebook is expanding its efforts to stop voter intimidation — online and at the polls. The site is encouraging more people to enroll in Facebook Protect, which helps safeguard social media accounts of campaigns, elected officials and federal and state political party committees and staff. It's also working closely with state attorneys general and law enforcement to identify and investigate potential voter interference.

In addition to removing calls for meddling at polling stations, Facebook will also pull content asking people to engage in poll watching (observing the counting of paper ballots) "when those calls use militarized language or suggest that the goal is to intimidate, exert control or display power over election officials or voters."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

When Will My Next Stimulus Check Arrive? (Updated)

News and Trends

Dow Plummets 376 Points as Trump Halts Stimulus Talks Until After Election

News and Trends

Warren Buffett Turned Down the Chance to Buy Whole Foods in 2017, CEO John Mackey Says