Get Access to Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator for Just $30 for a Limited Time

With the world economy sputtering and businesses closing all over the country, you may not think right now is a good time to start a business. But it is a good time to start a . With the flexibility of remote work, companies are looking for innovative ways to save money and recruit the best talent, making contracts and consulting work more in-demand. Regardless of your skills, Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course will help you start earning some extra income as soon as possible.

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and bestselling author who has been an early-stage investor in more than 80 startups, 16 of which were acquired by Fortune 500 companies. She's been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, MSNBC, and hosted Good Morning America's Side Hustle Showdown. Perell regularly appears as a judge on Entrepreneur's Elevator Pitch series.

This interactive course is designed to help you identify specific areas of strength, discover what is holding you back, and teach you new skills to achieve success in every area of your life. Across 10 hours of content, you'll learn how to find the right idea, identify your ideal customers, and start generating leads. Plus, it comes with a step-by-step guide to help you launch your side hustle, access to a directory of more than 100 you can start today, and a one-year subscription to Entrepreneur magazine—absolutely free.

You'll find your way to financial freedom with help from an expert and get a subscription to Entrepreneur to boot. What's not to love? Just ask previous students:

" is not easy, but the Side Hustle Accelerator gave me the tools needed to embark on my fearless journey." —Gregg D.

"Kim’s expertise, advice and perspective were invaluable and saved me tens of thousands of dollars on marketing expenses that would not have helped me achieve my goals." —Shona E.

Start side-hustling your way to financial freedom. Kim Perell's Side Hustle Accelerator Course was previously on sale for $59, but you can get it for a limited time at just $29.99.