NASA Delays First Crew Dragon Operational Mission to November

October 12, 2020

We hope you weren’t planning to spend Halloween watching NASA and SpaceX launch the first Crew Dragon operational mission. NASA has delayed the Crew-1 launch to at least early-to-mid November as SpaceX wanted extra time to finish evaluating the “off-nominal behavior” of a Falcon 9 rocket during a private flight. SpaceX wanted to know what happened with the first stage engine gas generators before moving forward.

NASA associate administrator Kathy Lueders said both the agency and SpaceX were “actively working this finding” and hoped to be a “lot smarter” about the engines within the next week.

Other NASA flights depending on the Falcon 9 are still on track, including a partnership with the ESA on a satellite (Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich) launching November 10th and a resupply mission due in late November or early December.

Much is riding on Crew-1. While the Demo-2 flight made history as a return to American astronauts launching from their home soil, Crew-1 represents the first standard NASA mission using an occupied, privately made capsule. It’ll be a while before such flights are considered normal, but this is a crucial step in that direction.