Catch Costly Gmail Typos With This Grammar Tool

Typos happen, but if you make a habit of typo-laden emails or, worse, writing illegible materials or sales pitches, your business will struggle. Good writing is an indicator of good attention to detail and simply makes you look smarter! Of course, not all of us are winning Pulitzer Prizes anytime soon. You can, however, clean up your writing with a great discount on one of the top checkers on the market: WhiteSmoke.

WhiteSmoke goes well beyond the standard spellchecker. It offers the most advanced grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style correction, as well as translation for over 50 languages. WhiteSmoke uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Statistical Machine Translation (SMT) technologies to analyze your writing in real-time to improve style, tone, and clarity. It detects and corrects errors in grammar, sentence structure, and capitalization, and even corrects those less-obvious punctuation mistakes.

WhiteSmoke is web-based and compatible with any modern browser, so it checks your writing practically everywhere you do it. Whether you're writing in a text box on a web form, working on an , in a word document, or anywhere else, WhiteSmoke proactively works to improve your writing wherever you do it.

WhiteSmoke has earned rave reviews from CNN and TopTenReviews, who says, "This is the best writing enhancement software because it can thoroughly check your writing in a variety of locations and formats.”

Working with WhiteSmoke is like having a personal editor helping you with your writing all the time. Right now, you can save big on a lifetime subscription. Get a personal plan for just $39.99, a Premium Plan for $59.99, or a Business Plan for $99.99.