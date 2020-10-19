Now You Can Register Domain Names For Less Than $1 Per Year

October 19, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Thanks to years of creative ad campaigns, GoDaddy is known as one of the best ways to register a domain on the Internet. You can register some domains through GoDaddy for less than $1.00. But it never hurts to be reminded of the incredible array of other web and -related services the company has to offer at extremely low prices.

Register your domain for as little as $0.99 per year.

Image credit: GoDaddy

If you haven't registered a domain lately, you might not be aware of the wide array of options available. A traditonal URL with a .com address costs $11.99 a year with GoDaddy. But if you're looking for a domain that's more specific to your particular business, the options are even less expensive. For example, a .life domain costs just $1.99 per year, while an .xyz address costs just 99 cents.

GoDaddy has hundreds of domain extensions available, with hundreds more listed as “coming soon.” These custom keyword domain extensions can be perfect for with more specialized areas of interest. For example, an online beer merchant could buy a .beer domain, or a photography site could buy a .camera address. With more options being added all the time, you’re sure to find a domain that’s specific to whatever idea you have in mind.

Those are some great rates, but you can save even more with bulk domain name registrations. You start with a list of your desired URLs, and GoDaddy will grab whatever is available at a significant discount.

Monetize your domains with GoDaddy.

Image credit: GoDaddy

On the other side of the domain registry equation, GoDaddy can be a great service for anyone who is looking to monetize domain names they already own. With GoDaddy Auctions and Afternic, you can list domains for sale to the highest bidder. If you’re just curious as to what a domain name might be worth, you can also get it appraised by the Domain Manager or GoDaddy Appraisal tool.



Even if you don’t want to sell your domains, you can still earn money with GoDaddy's CashParking tool. It lets you earn money by redirecting your domains ads. You don't even have to set up hosting, because GoDaddy takes care of it all. It's the definition of money for nothing.

For those that are new to the world of internet domain registration or just need some help, GoDaddy offers the best available technical support. It's one of the most trusted and well known registrars of online domains in the world. So whatever your idea is big or small, modest or ambitious, GoDaddy can help make it a reality. Click here to learn more.